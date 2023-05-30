"A bold move": Viral Sarah Jakes Roberts wig video garners praise online

Thought leader and pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts became a viral sensation when her wig fell off during her sermon on Sunday, May 28, and she willingly took it off to continue her preaching without any hassle.

The businesswoman herself shared the short fast-forwarded clip on Twitter on May 29 and wrote that her wig slipped while she was preaching on Sunday. However, Sarah said her message was more important than her appearance so she took the wig off, locked in, and kept preaching. She added that it was not what she would have chosen, but she knew that God had her and that she was uncovered and covered simultaneously.

Sarah Jakes Roberts @SJakesRoberts Yesterday I was preaching and my wig slipped. My message was more important than my appearance so I took it off, locked in, & kept preaching.



It’s not what I would’ve chosen. But I know God’s got me. I’m uncovered and covered at the same time. Yesterday I was preaching and my wig slipped. My message was more important than my appearance so I took it off, locked in, & kept preaching. It’s not what I would’ve chosen. But I know God’s got me. I’m uncovered and covered at the same time. https://t.co/cRLTSjPw0y

Sarah Jakes was widely praised for her classy and elegant act by social media users, who said that she was brave for taking that wig off in front of so many people at the Potter’s House Church in Dallas. The churchgoers were inspired and impressed that the thought leader used a moment of apparent embarrassment to convey her Gospel message. One user, @TheQueenGreat, called it a "bold move":

"Lives are about to be changed": Motivational speaker Sarah Jakes Roberts applauded online for her classy act of handling a possible embarrasing situation

Before the video of her wig sliding off started circulating on social media platforms, the thought leader prepared her fans; she predicted that it would go viral. However, unlike the usual oopsie moments of celebrities, which rather end up in getting trolled or becoming memes, Sarah Jakes received remarkably positive reactions.

Many women said that Sarah's bold act also inspired and encouraged them to take their wigs off. Some also mentioned that the pastor had set many free with her sermons and preaching. Check out some of these reactions from Twitter below:

Tracey Ford @Traceyford 🏾 🏾 🏾 @SJakesRoberts You didn’t just preach…you ppprrreeeaaaccchhheeeddd and if people would hear a snippet of your message they gone be blessed!!! Lives are about to be changed and more wigs are come off. Thank you for allowing God to use you and God bless you @SJakesRoberts You didn’t just preach…you ppprrreeeaaaccchhheeeddd and if people would hear a snippet of your message they gone be blessed!!! Lives are about to be changed and more wigs are come off. Thank you for allowing God to use you and God bless you🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Chelsia @chelsiamonet 🏾 🏾 🏾 @SJakesRoberts You were absolutely PHENOMENAL & removing your wig in mid-sermon was priceless & spoke volumes about being REAL & everything is not about appearances. Keep it up!! @SJakesRoberts You were absolutely PHENOMENAL & removing your wig in mid-sermon was priceless & spoke volumes about being REAL & everything is not about appearances. Keep it up!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

Pastor Annette Kenon @DkEagleEye 🏾 @SJakesRoberts Woman of God yesssss! I was preaching yesterday and had a similar experience, my half slip kept falling it was a distraction so I slipped out of it and kept moving!! Keep soaring Pastor @SJakesRoberts Woman of God yesssss! I was preaching yesterday and had a similar experience, my half slip kept falling it was a distraction so I slipped out of it and kept moving!! Keep soaring Pastor💨🙌🏾

Star Red @StarRed16231 @SJakesRoberts I totally understand when hair tries to stop the plan of God. Pull that thing right off and continue under the power of the Holy Ghost! Yes indeed! @SJakesRoberts I totally understand when hair tries to stop the plan of God. Pull that thing right off and continue under the power of the Holy Ghost! Yes indeed!

Yvonne @whybscott 🏾 🥰 🏾 @SJakesRoberts I loved every second of this sermon! Your wig didn't slip, you preached that thang off!! @SJakesRoberts I loved every second of this sermon! Your wig didn't slip, you preached that thang off!!👏🏾❤️😍🥰🙏🏾

Kasey Bailey @EVA_KBailey @SJakesRoberts Ma’am you have no idea how many people God allowed you to set free in that moment. His image is far more important than ours…YOU LOCKED IN ON A LEVEL NEVER SEEN! Honey that Word became flesh…DO YOU HEAR ME! We love you sis…I can’t wait for WOMAN EVOLVE 2023 @SJakesRoberts Ma’am you have no idea how many people God allowed you to set free in that moment. His image is far more important than ours…YOU LOCKED IN ON A LEVEL NEVER SEEN! Honey that Word became flesh…DO YOU HEAR ME! We love you sis…I can’t wait for WOMAN EVOLVE 2023 🔥

Susan Graham @gwfiresue @SJakesRoberts Stuff happens…PREACH THROUGH IT! I was ministering on stage once and my slip fell off in the middle of the service. I kicked it under the pulpit and kept it moving @SJakesRoberts Stuff happens…PREACH THROUGH IT! I was ministering on stage once and my slip fell off in the middle of the service. I kicked it under the pulpit and kept it moving‼️

Natnat @nbeazer 🏽 🏽am so honored that you allowed this to happen. It healed me. 🏽 @SJakesRoberts Amazing!!! You showed that it’s ok to be vulnerable. It’s all about the the message, the anointing the commission. I🏽am so honored that you allowed this to happen. It healed me. @SJakesRoberts Amazing!!! You showed that it’s ok to be vulnerable. It’s all about the the message, the anointing the commission. I 🙌🏽🙌🏽am so honored that you allowed this to happen. It healed me. 🙏🏽

Mz Yvonnetta @sparklesromeo65 @SJakesRoberts I watched it live and when you took the wig off it's like something fell in the spirit. I seen your facial expression girrlll God got the glory for that. Your father wrote a book that liberated me. Naked and not ashamed. Yesterday would have been it. I love you stay blessed @SJakesRoberts I watched it live and when you took the wig off it's like something fell in the spirit. I seen your facial expression girrlll God got the glory for that. Your father wrote a book that liberated me. Naked and not ashamed. Yesterday would have been it. I love you stay blessed

Sarah Jakes Roberts addressed the viral moment on her Instagram

On May 28, when the 34-year-old Woman Evolve author started feeling her wig slipping, rather than taking a pause to adjust it, Sarah Jakes Roberts simply offed the thing and continued to lead her preaching wigless.

She addressed the moment shortly after to her fans on her Instagram handle on May 29 and said that she had always enjoyed dressing up and looking her best. However at that moment, her message to the crowd was more important than maintaining her appearance, so she took it off.

Sarah said that she was moved when so many women at the Potter’s House Church stood in solidarity with her moment and removed their wigs as well. She said:

“Literally, wigs coming off everywhere. I can’t even imagine what God will do in September when we gather for Woman Evolve.”

She continued that she was sure the video will be circulated, but "the wigs, clothes, shoes, and beat face" are just another way to show that "one can love Jesus and still be fly." Sarah Jakes Roberts added that even if she did not have any of these, and was still chosen to preach God’s word, she would. She concluded her message by saying:

“As long as you get the message and God gets the glory, my job is done.”

Sarah Jakes Roberts is a public speaker and a pastor, who is recognized for leading sermons and preachings for crowds all over the US. She has previously revealed publicly that she wears wigs since they keep her hair healthy and allow for versatility.

