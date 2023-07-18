"A Full of Visual Group": IVE’s fans excited as PUMA announces the group as the new Asia-Pacific Ambassador

PUMA, the renowned global sportswear brand, recently made an exciting announcement regarding its partnership with IVE, the popular K-pop girl group. The announcement, made at the beginning of July, revealed that IVE will serve as PUMA's ambassador for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

This collaboration is a significant milestone for IVE as they continue to make their mark in the K-pop industry and establish themselves as icons of the MZ generation.

"Exudes a radiant charm": IVE's fans express their pride for the PUMA X IVE collaboration

As part of this partnership, IVE will represent PUMA as its ambassador in 15 countries across Asia and Oceania. This strategic alliance allows the brand to tap into IVE's immense popularity and influence to strengthen its brand presence in the APAC region. In turn, IVE will have the opportunity to expand their global reach and connect with new audiences through the association with the popular sportswear brand.

To commemorate IVE's ambassadorship, PUMA released an eye-catching pictorial featuring all six members of the group. In the photos, all the members can be seen in atheleisure outfits, proudly showcasing PUMA's iconic T7 track jackets and Suede sneakers, highlighting the stylish and athletic nature of the brand.

This visual representation, in fact, perfectly captures the essence of the collaboration and the shared values between the two brands. Fans of the rookie girl group were naturally excited for this collaboration and took to their social media accounts to express their support.

Gaeul @GabeuI IVE X PUMA unveils a collection that exudes a radiant charm, with their sports-themed collaboration captivatingly.

In addition to the pictorial, PUMA has exciting plans to launch a series of brand activities, campaigns, and events in collaboration with IVE. These initiatives would help them actively engage with fans and consumers across the globe, fostering a deeper connection between the brand and its target audience.

By leveraging IVE's immense popularity and influence, the sportswear brand hopes to capture the attention of the global market and solidify its position as a leading sportswear brand in the APAC region.

Further, as part of the collaboration, PUMA scheduled the release of a Korea Exclusive Campaign on July 17, further amplifying the buzz surrounding this partnership. This campaign generated significant excitement among consumers who are avid fans of both the collaborators. It serves as a testament to the mutual enthusiasm and commitment shared by both parties.

Looking ahead, PUMA and IVE have plans for continued support and expansion of the collaboration in the APAC region. With their combined expertise and influence, they aim to create memorable experiences for fans and consumers alike, solidifying the bond between music, fashion, and athleticism.

Wonyoung injured while shooting MV for IVE's new song, I AM

The release of the group's recent song, I AM, created a considerable buzz in the K-pop world. This highly infectious and uniquely crafted track captured the attention of fans with its catchy melody and dynamic visuals. The accompanying music video reached a whopping 126 million views on YouTube, a testament to the group's growing popularity and the immense appeal of their music.

However, an unfortunate incident occurred behind the scenes of the MV production. Wonyoung, one of the group's members, sustained a serious elbow injury during filming and had to undergo emergency treatment that involved getting stitches.

Despite the pain and discomfort, Wonyoung displayed immense dedication and professionalism as she chose to continue shooting, prioritizing the completion of the project and the satisfaction of their fans. Surprisingly, Starship Entertainment, the company managing the group, kept the news of this injury concealed, perhaps to ensure the focus remained on the group's achievements and the success of their latest release, but fans did not like it.

Despite the challenges faced during the production of I AM, the song's popularity and the commitment demonstrated by Wonyoung highlight the group's resilience and determination. Fans believe their ability to attract audiences has given them a respectable position in the competitive landscape of K-pop.

The partnership between both the parties is an exciting development in the world of K-pop and sportswear. As IVE takes on the role of PUMA's APAC ambassador, they embark on a journey to further elevate their status as influential figures in the industry. Fans believe the collaboration promises to be a fruitful and mutually beneficial one, driving brand engagement, expanding global reach, and capturing the hearts of consumers around the world.