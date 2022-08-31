A glass sculpture at BTS' RM's house reminds ARMYs just how rich the BTS leader is 

BTS fans were hilariously reminded of BTS' RM's huge net worth when they spotted a really expensive and unique art piece in his photograph.
The BTS leader put up pictures of his home on Instagram, showcasing some of his precious art collection. He shared a photo of a beautiful white round glass sculpture. The image also showed several beautifully sculpted pots carefully decorated on a shelf in the next room.
The picture was captioned:
"Untitled ("But the boomerang that returns is not the same one I threw"), Roni Horn, 2013-2017".
Fans react to the price of RM's art piece
Fans have grown so accustomed to BTS's RM's down-to-earth demeanor that they have forgotten, at times, that he is a multimillionaire.
BTS' RM recently shared photos of his home on Instagram, including some of his treasured art pieces. A glass sculpture, in particular, gained popularity after fans revealed its price and other details.
An American artist had created the piece. ARMYs also discovered that it was created in 2013, the same year that BTS debuted.
ARMYs were also quick to discover the artwork's shocking price, i.e.,1.2 million USD. Xavier Hufkens sold the artwork on artbasel.com in December 2021.
The price stunned fans, who rushed to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to RM's pricey collection.
BTS' RM has been making waves in Korea with his promotion of art and culture
BTS' RM recently shared a vlog on YouTube about his trip to Switzerland, specifically his visit to Art Basel, the world's largest and oldest art festival.
BTS' RM has been vocal of his love for museums and exhibitions which he frequently visits to help his get some inspiration in life. BTS' RM has influenced many fans to visit these locations as well.
The BTS-owned sculpture "Horse" (created by Kwon Jin-kyu) attracts approximately 1300 visitors per day at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA). This average is significantly higher than the average of SeMA's other exhibits.
According to a gallery insider:
"Whenever he drops by, we get more visitors and more attention on social media, getting comments from people saying they want to visit. But, from what I know, RM is the only celebrity who's frequently come to our museum..."
"...Since we're far from Seoul, we don't get many celebrities, but RM has been very loyal. We're grateful that whenever RM visits, more people become more interested in at".
In 2019, BTS' RM went to see the exhibition Space Lee Ufan at the Busan Museum of Art. The museum's traffic increased dramatically after RM posted a photo from the exhibition, rising from 30-50 daily visitors to 210.
BTS members are currently on a hiatus and are focusing on mainly on solo activities. Proof, their 2022 comeback anthology, was their last album released prior to the announcement of the group's break.