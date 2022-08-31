A glass sculpture at BTS' RM's house reminds ARMYs just how rich the BTS leader is 

BTS fans were hilariously reminded of BTS' RM's huge net worth when they spotted a really expensive and unique art piece in his photograph.

The BTS leader put up pictures of his home on Instagram, showcasing some of his precious art collection. He shared a photo of a beautiful white round glass sculpture. The image also showed several beautifully sculpted pots carefully decorated on a shelf in the next room.

The picture was captioned:

"Untitled ("But the boomerang that returns is not the same one I threw"), Roni Horn, 2013-2017".

Fans react to the price of RM's art piece

Fans have grown so accustomed to BTS's RM's down-to-earth demeanor that they have forgotten, at times, that he is a multimillionaire.

BTS' RM recently shared photos of his home on Instagram, including some of his treasured art pieces. A glass sculpture, in particular, gained popularity after fans revealed its price and other details.

An American artist had created the piece. ARMYs also discovered that it was created in 2013, the same year that BTS debuted.

ARMYs were also quick to discover the artwork's shocking price, i.e.,1.2 million USD. Xavier Hufkens sold the artwork on artbasel.com in December 2021.

The price stunned fans, who rushed to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to RM's pricey collection.

Lachimolala @95Lachimbolala 1.2 million gone just like that @jademinnie7 How is he not afraid to break it. We are talking about clumsy Namjoon1.2 million gone just like that @jademinnie7 How is he not afraid to break it. We are talking about clumsy Namjoon 😂😂😂1.2 million gone just like that😂😂

hidan🥀manifesting wins✨ @kakuhidanq

Pretty sure it would be a bad idea to sit or make this into a table with that price @jademinnie7 It's so funny because above this tweet I'm looking at his apartment pics and I was like is that thing a table or a chair/ottoman? Then boom I see thisPretty sure it would be a bad idea to sit or make this into a table with that price @jademinnie7 It's so funny because above this tweet I'm looking at his apartment pics and I was like is that thing a table or a chair/ottoman? Then boom I see this 😅Pretty sure it would be a bad idea to sit or make this into a table with that price

gkar @gkargr @jademinnie7 I don’t want to be a cleaner in that house @jademinnie7 I don’t want to be a cleaner in that house

💜Makalies⁷ 💜 Luvs BTS @MakalieD @jademinnie7 I see what Jin Means ... when he said namjoons place is Like an Art Museum @jademinnie7 I see what Jin Means ... when he said namjoons place is Like an Art Museum 😂

ᴮᴱLeila⁷ 🌙 🔥🃏 @M00NHaRu @jademinnie7 it's embarrassing how long I stared at the picture trying to figure out where is the sculpture @jademinnie7 it's embarrassing how long I stared at the picture trying to figure out where is the sculpture https://t.co/0cCthGhMND

ᴮᴱsj ⁷ tannies' proof⟭⟬🐋 @Crazy_for_myslf @jademinnie7 If i were to visit that kinda place , my anxiety levels would b off the roof. DONOT TOUCH ANYTHING @jademinnie7 If i were to visit that kinda place , my anxiety levels would b off the roof. DONOT TOUCH ANYTHING 😅😅

BTS' RM has been making waves in Korea with his promotion of art and culture

BTS' RM recently shared a vlog on YouTube about his trip to Switzerland, specifically his visit to Art Basel, the world's largest and oldest art festival.

BTS' RM has been vocal of his love for museums and exhibitions which he frequently visits to help his get some inspiration in life. BTS' RM has influenced many fans to visit these locations as well.

The BTS-owned sculpture "Horse" (created by Kwon Jin-kyu) attracts approximately 1300 visitors per day at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA). This average is significantly higher than the average of SeMA's other exhibits.

According to a gallery insider:

"Whenever he drops by, we get more visitors and more attention on social media, getting comments from people saying they want to visit. But, from what I know, RM is the only celebrity who's frequently come to our museum..."

"...Since we're far from Seoul, we don't get many celebrities, but RM has been very loyal. We're grateful that whenever RM visits, more people become more interested in at".

In 2019, BTS' RM went to see the exhibition Space Lee Ufan at the Busan Museum of Art. The museum's traffic increased dramatically after RM posted a photo from the exhibition, rising from 30-50 daily visitors to 210.

𝗥𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗔 🙋‍♂️ @rmnewsdata



‍ There's an interesting story about this museum. In 2019, before the boom in the art market, RM of BTS visited the Busan Museum of Art and left note in the + [YTN] Science and Art - Episode for artist Lee Ufan. Park Soo-kyung, director Nuart mentioned RM in the TV episode.There's an interesting story about this museum. In 2019, before the boom in the art market, RM of BTS visited the Busan Museum of Art and left note in the + [YTN] Science and Art - Episode for artist Lee Ufan. Park Soo-kyung, director Nuart mentioned RM in the TV episode.👩‍💼 There's an interesting story about this museum. In 2019, before the boom in the art market, RM of BTS visited the Busan Museum of Art and left note in the + https://t.co/WBvBXocfWm

BTS members are currently on a hiatus and are focusing on mainly on solo activities. Proof, their 2022 comeback anthology, was their last album released prior to the announcement of the group's break.

