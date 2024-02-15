“A job is needed asap”: Rising artist Brxce Grimm releasing song about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance sparks backlash

On February 13, 2024, Brxce Grimm, the up-and-coming singer, released a new song about NFL player Travis Kelce and superstar Taylor Swift. The track represented Travis and Taylor's reported relationship and the recent Super Bowl win of the Kansas City Chiefs. Grimm wrote in the caption,

"Travis & Taylor Theme Song"

The song was reposted by @PopCrave on X and has since gone viral. However, the artist received a lot of backlash as many netizens believed Brxce was using the two for fame and following.

Netizens troll Grimm. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Netizens react to Brxce Grimm's new song about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Rising artist Brxce Grimm released a new song on Tuesday highlighting Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported relationship. It showed clips of the two celebrating after The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, February 11, 2024. As per USA Today, they became the NFL's ninth repeat Super Bowl champions.

As per Us Weekly, the pair began dating in July 2023. With Taylor Swift's Eras Tour grossing more than $1 billion in 2023, her and Travis's reported relationship has been in the public eye since the start. She also received a lot of backlash for appearing in his matches during the Super Bowl season, as per People magazine.

Many people did not appreciate the star appearing on the sports channels cheering for Travis from the bleachers. However, the Swifties (Taylor's fandom) were quite welcoming towards Travis, as their dates went viral online, as per Page Six. Brxce Grimm wrote the song focusing on Travis and Taylor's ups and downs as he sang in the video,

"I'm bad but you made a believer. So good I could never leave ya. Solo act turned into a feature. Not ashamed everybody would see us. She's a good girl I was running with heathens. F*ck a cheerleader, I'd rather be up on the bleachers, 'cause I want something greater. Shaking off the haters, I want something real like Travis and Taylor."

Netizens gave their opinions about Brxce Grimm's new song, mocking the artist. Some of the reactions are given below:

Netizens troll Grimm. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

Fans say the singer used Taylor for clout. (Image via X/@PopCrave)

After their team won the Super Bowl on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs headed to XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas to celebrate their victory, per The New York Post. The crowd danced to some Taylor Swift throwbacks in her presence. At the star-studded afterparty, the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, and the pop star were spotted celebrating together and moving to some hit songs from her Fearless album.

However, the one clip that went viral and left fans in awe was Travis and Taylor serenading each other with the lyrics, “You’ll be the prince and I’ll be the princess," to the song Love Story, as per People.

