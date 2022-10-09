“A loss of control”: Jennifer Lawrence opens up on skyrocketing fame after Hunger Games Oscar win

American actress Jennifer Lawrence opened up about living through immense fame during the initial years of her career.

While speaking at a Screen Talk on September 8, during the London Film Festival, the 32-year-old star spoke about rising to prominence post her appearance in The Hunger Games and then winning her first Oscar.

She said:

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s Silver Lining Playbook], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”

In 2012, Lawrence starred in The Hunger Games as Katniss Everdeen. The sci-fi drama, helmed by Gary Ross, tells the story of Everdeen, who voluntarily replaces her younger sister in the Hunger Games, which is in fact a life-or-death televised competition.

The film also stars Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Stanley Tucci, Woody Harrelson, Wes Bentley, and more. Jennifer Lawrence went on to appear in the film's subsequent sequels as well.

Jennifer Lawrence is getting her identity back

While speaking during the London Film Festival, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about beginning to get her identity back.

As per Variety, she said:

“It feels personal for me [for] the first time in a long time."

Jennifer Lawrence began her acting career in 2006 when she appeared in the television series Monk as a mascot. She then went on to star in small roles before taking on the role of Tiff in 2008's film Garden Party.

Lawrence's career soon skyrocketed and she appeared in several television series and prominent films like The Burning Plain, The Bill Engvall Show, X-Men: First Class, Winter's Bone, House at the End of the Street, American Hustle, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Serena, Passengers, Mother!, Don't Look Up, Causeway, and many more.

In her personal life, Lawrence tied the knot with NYC gallerist Cooke Maroney in 2019 after her relationship ended with Mother! director Darren Aronofsky. She and Maroney met through mutual friends and kept their relationship private.

In September 2021, she sparked pregnancy rumors after she was photographed at a public event with an evident baby bump. Soon, her representative confirmed the news.

Sources close to Lawrence told People Magazine that she had wanted to start a family for some time now and finally found the right person to have kids with.

They said:

"She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

The duo welcomed a baby boy in February 2022 but no other details have been revealed so far.

Jennifer Lawrence will next be seen in No Hard Feelings and Bad Blood.

