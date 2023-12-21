"A precious and happy moment for me": BTS' RM dishes about his collaboration with YOUNHA and more for her 20th debut anniversary celebrations

On December 21, BTS' RM participated in the Korean singer YOUNHA's celebration of her 20th debut anniversary. In the video, the idol not only talked about how he grew up listening to her songs but also expressed his gratitude for the collaboration he was offered for her fifth album release, Unstable Mindset.

Given that the idol member is undoubtedly a legendary figure in the Korean music industry, fans were elated to see RM participate and contribute to the celebrations of her impressive 20th debut anniversary. Additionally, fans also swooned at the idol talking about his collaboration with YOUNHA since the song, Winter Flower, has been quite a memorable one for fans belonging to both artists' fandoms.

Among the several things he said about the collaboration, the BTS member also stated,

"Even though I didn't have much at that time, the fact that we could talk about the song together was a precious and happy moment for me."

BTS' RM talks about Winter Flower, favorite songs of Younha, and more during his participation in the Korean singer's 20th anniversary celebrations

The thirty-five-year-old Korean singer YOUNHA, who debuted in 2004, has continued to grow into a significant figure in both the Korean and Japanese music industries. While her initial career saw its start in Japan under a different name, Oricon Comet, she gradually made her way through Korea, releasing several show-stopping and mesmerizing music that comforted and became a core memory for several people.

As she steps into her 20th year in the industry, the singer has chosen to celebrate the same with the release of her new album, performances, etc. Therefore, on December 21, the singer rolled out an inauguration event, YOUNHA 20th ANNIVERSARY UNPACKED EVENT 'Y,' which stands for a special project release in honor of her two successful decades in the music industry. Out of the several artists who participated in the singer's celebration was BTS' RM.

The idol kicked off the event with a neat description of how the songs from her discography helped him, his experience of collaborating with her for Winter Flower, and also introduced people to what YOUNHA has planned for the celebration.

"Starting with her single album, YUBIKIRI in 2004 till her 6th album, END THEORY, in 2023, her music has always accompanies us in our daily lives, making us laugh cry, and comfort us. It is a song included in Part. B Growing Season, released in 2009. I first heart 'The Twenty-Second Road' through Cywords BGM when I was 16."

BTS' RM continued,

"I grew up with that song for 6 years, and I was 22 at the time, and I remeber sharing the many worries that came to me as a 22-year-old. Like that my senior's songs have always been a part of my life and playlist. And fortunately, I was able to directly participate in the production of the songs, Winter Flower on the fifth mini album."

He then discussed more about working with YOUNHA.

"I am still grateful that I was able to participate in the process of creating my senior's story. Actually, it's the 20th anniversary. I haven't even celebrated the 10th anniversary. So I can't even guess how she's feeling. But one thing is clear: I think she prepared for her 20th anniversary with the desire to give a year like a gift to everyone who has cared and to you."

He concluded by briefing the viewers on what the event and 2024 are expected to hold for YOUNHA and her fans.

"Today, I would like to introduce to you the rich plans for 2024 prepared by YOUNHA, who is celebrating her 20th anniversary. They say they have prepared a wide variety of performances, albums, orginal content, exhibitions, and even goods."

While fans were already happy about YOUNHA's 20th debut anniversary celebration, they were all the more elated to see the idol's participation in the same, especially given that RM is currently fulfilling his required military service.