"A real pop star": Korean music critic Kim Young-dae lavishes praise on BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN on SBS' Love FM

BTS' Jungkook continues to earn praise from music critics for his debut solo album Golden, and the latest to join the bandwagon is music critic Kim Young-dae. On November 16, Kim Young-dae guested on SBS' Love FM, where he lavished praise on Bangtan's maknae and GOLDEN.

Notably, GOLDEN was released on November 3 and consists of 11 tracks, all sung in English. The album was put together by HYBE America's CEO, Scooter Braun.

According to @R_taekook22 and translated by @JKGlobalWebsite, Kim Young-dae shared that BTS' Jungkook is in a league of his own, and even though he has been compared to pop legends like Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Harry Styles, with GOLDEN he has come on his own.

"I’m proud. A Korean singer is doing really well overseas. Jungkook is a global artist. A real Pop Star."

BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN is pop-friendly according to music critic Kim Young-dae

Music critic Kim Young-dae, who is a member of the Korean Music Awards Committee, guested on SBS' Love FM radio program, where he shared his in-depth analysis of BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN.

Kim Young-dae began by sharing that the world popularly regards Dance King Michael Jackson as the first-ever global popstar, and subsequently, there were singers like Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, and Harry Styles that dominated the global scene.

According to Kim Young-dae, BTS' Jungkook is a mix of Justin Bieber and Harry Styles but has a style and charisma that are unique to him. Kim Young-dae revealed that the SEVEN singer ticks all the boxes when it comes to making a pop-friendly album.

"He satisfies all the common factors for people who like Pop music, while also making up the missing parts from the others. First of all, Jungkook’s music itself is very good. It’s very Pop-friendly + Radio friendly."

Kim Young-dae praised BTS' Jungkook's flawless English pronunciation, revealing that he has successfully crossed the boundary between K-pop and global pop. In fact, the 3D singer has reached the pinnacle as a pop star, and his live performances and impeccable dance videos attest to his ever-growing stardom.

"Even a British Music Critic gave him praise from it, calling him the “Emperor of Pop”. This is how his solo album was evaluated. The new ‘Pop King’ is ready to take the throne!”

Kim Young-dae is proud of the fact that BTS's Jungkook is well-known around the world and that his solo popularity equals, if not exceeds, that of his own group, Bangtan. He also described GOLDEN as the perfect definition of a pop album.

He firmly believes that the Dreamers singer has all it takes to be the quintessential global pop star or main pop boy that fans all over the world adore and will resonate with.

The Golden maknae's unprecedented popularity in the U.S. and the UK, home to pop and dominating their music charts such as Billboard, is proof of his incredible fame and prowess.

Finally, he concluded by stating that he is proud of BTS' Jungkook's success and everything he has achieved so far with just his first album, GOLDEN. Kim Young-dae is elated to learn that a Korean artist has garnered global records and hopes he continues to achieve more fame, success, and critical acclaim.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook will be showcasing his debut solo album via his first-ever solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' on November 20 at 8 p.m. KST at the Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, in Seoul. The concert will also be available on Weverse in 20 different languages.