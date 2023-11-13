"This airport culture needs to stop in K-pop": BTS fans blast fellow ARMYs for stalking Jungkook at Incheon airport sparking concerns for his safety

BTS fans are deeply concerned for Jungkook's safety at domestic and international airports after a video of him being stalked and harassed went viral on the internet. On November 11, Bangtan's maknae returned to Korea after wrapping up the U.S. leg of promotions for his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

Seoul's Incheon airport was crowded with the media and fans waiting for Jungkook. As soon as ARMYs spotted him, they rushed to greet him, almost creating a stampede-like scenario at Incheon airport.

Although Jungkook was surrounded by his personal staff, managers, and bodyguards, the crowd had become unruly, with onlookers fearing that this may cause an accident or gravely injure either Bangtan's maknae, ARMYs, or the media present there.

Understandably, Korean and international ARMYs who watched the viral airport clip are furious with their fellow BTS fans for causing mayhem at the Incheon airport.

Many ARMYs reiterated that "this airport culture needs to stop in K-pop." Notably, they are calling out for a total ban on fans at domestic and international airports across the world so that Jungkook and his bandmates can travel in peace.

Jungkook's fans take to X to express furious reactions to GOLDEN singer being stalked at Incheon airport

Jungkook returned to Korea almost a month after staying in the U.S. for the American leg of GOLDEN's promotions. ARMYs were happy to witness the Euphoria singer return to his home country to finally commence the Korean leg of GOLDEN's promotions, which includes a much-awaited solo concert on November 20.

However, multiple videos of Jungkook being mobbed, stalked, and harassed at Incheon airport have been doing the rounds on the internet, infuriating ARMYs. According to the video, the fans were on the side and the media on the opposite side, patiently waiting for the SEVEN singer.

Dressed in a casual black outfit, the Golden Maknae made a humble entry at the Incheon airport, continually bowing to ARMYs and the media. Once Jungkook had walked past the fans, they immediately started rushing towards the maknae, causing a mini-stampede-like situation.

Fortunately, the 3D singer escaped the mayhem and was safely escorted off the airport. However, ARMYs worldwide are infuriated with their fellow fans for not respecting the golden maknae's privacy and space and mobbing him in such a manner that could have caused the singer physical harm.

Fans are also upset with BIG HIT MUSIC for not taking precautions and arranging better security for Jungkook, despite knowing that airport mobbing has become an unfortunate reality for BTS members. ARMYs are also calling for a ban on airport culture, which is so prominent in K-pop.

Additionally, ARMYs have demanded that the purple ribbon project be strictly implemented at domestic and international airports for the safety and protection of BTS members.

For those unversed, the purple ribbon project is when ARMYs form a human chain at the airport, holding purple ribbons in their hands, acting as barricades and shielding BTS members from any physical harm and protecting them. Purple is Bangtan's representative color and showcases the strong bond between BTS and ARMYs.

Jungkook will be showcasing 'GOLDEN Live on Stage' on November 20

Bangtan's maknae will be showcasing his debut solo album via his first-ever solo concert, 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' on November 20, at 8 pm KST at the Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, in Seoul. The solo concert is being held to commemorate the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN. Although the tracklist has not been revealed, fans are hopeful the maknae will perform his hit singles SEVEN, 3D, and the title track Standing Next To You.

Notably, Janchung Arena can host 4500+ fans, and international ARMYs can watch the live stream on Weverse in over 20 languages. More information will be available in due course.

At the time of writing, BIG HIT MUSIC had not commented on the maknae's airport mobbing controversy.