“My Golden Popstar”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans excitedly anticipate his first-ever concert, "GOLDEN Live On Stage”

On October 9, BTS’ Jungkook's agency BIG HIT MUSIC announced Bangtan's maknae's plans for a “GOLDEN Live On Stage” show on November 20 at 8 pm KST at the Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, in Seoul. The show is being held to commemorate the November 3 release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

"GOLDEN Live on Stage" will be streamed online for ARMYs to enjoy and feel like they are attending in person. This also marks BTS’ Jungkook’s first-ever solo concert. Fans are beyond excited about BTS’ Jungkook’s first-ever solo concert. One even wrote a lengthy paragraph expressing their excitement.

A fan's tweet expressing excitement about Jungkook's solo concert (Image via X)

BTS’ Jungkook will perform songs from his debut solo album GOLDEN at his first-ever solo concert

BTS’ Jungkook's first-ever solo concert, "GOLDEN Live On Stage," will feature performances from his debut solo album GOLDEN. ARMYs are also hoping BTS’ Jungkook will perform his hit singles 3D and SEVEN, which have been doing well on music charts across the globe.

International ARMYs who might not be able to attend the concert in person can avail of concert-viewing via ARMY Membership holders and Weverse Shop GLOBAL album purchasers. More information regarding online ticket purchases, concert setlist, and additional information will be made available in due course of time.

Jungkook will perform songs from GOLDEN at his first-ever concert (Image via BIG HIT MUSIC)

According to information available online, Jangchung Arena can host about 4507 attendees, and fans are hoping that 4500+ ARMYs fill up the concert arena at BTS’ Jungkook's first-ever solo concert. Interestingly, it is also one of the last concerts Bangtan performed as a seven-member group; hence, the concert venue holds a sentimental value for Jungkook and his fans. Check out fan reactions below:

BTS’ Jungkook's fans were reminded of his comments about wanting to do a solo concert of his own, but for that, the maknae needed more solo songs in his kitty. ARMYs are hopeful that with the release of GOLDEN, the Euphoria singer will have more solo songs to perform.

Additionally, there have been unverified talks doing the rounds that the Dreamers singer will embark upon a solo world tour just like bandmate SUGA. iHeartRadio KIIS FM's DJ JoJo Wright made the revelation on his show. However, it cannot be verified, and an official announcement from either BTS’ Jungkook or BIG HIT MUSIC is awaited on the matter.

Jungkook teases collaboration with The Kid LAROI with new pictures

BTS' Jungkook teases collaboration with The Kid Laroi (Image via X/@taesoothe and BIG HIT MUSIC)

Jungkook might be collaborating with Australian singer-rapper The Kid LAROI, and the new pictures might just be the proof fans need. The STAY hitmaker shared a blurry Polaroid image featuring the SEVEN singer on his personal Instagram.

The two global pop stars can be seen dressed casually and having a good time together. The photo was accompanied by the caption, "Me & JK #toomuch".

Reportedly, Too Much is said to be the title of their upcoming collaboration. A "coming soon" emoji accompanied the caption. More information will be made available in due course of time.