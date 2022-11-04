“A victim helping out another victim”: Rihanna x Johnny Depp Savage X Fenty fashion collab leaves internet divided as RiRi fans clash online 

Rihanna has reportedly decided to collaborate with Johnny Depp for her upcoming Savage X Fenty Volume 4 fashion show. According to TMZ, the Pirates of the Caribbean star will join the former’s upcoming show that is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, 2022.
According to sources, although Depp will not walk the runway, he will appear in the show's "star moments," which have previously featured artists such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.
Depp will also make history as the first man to appear as a "star" in the Savage X Fenty presentation and model the brand's men's collection. Insiders also said that Depp's cameo has already been taped and that his entrance will be "cool and chic."
However, the collaboration left social media users largely divided. While some questioned RiRi's decision to support Depp in the aftermath of his defamation court victory against Amber Heard, others defended the musician, claiming that as a victim of domestic abuse herself, she is helping another victim by supporting Depp.
The news of Rihanna and Depp's collaboration comes after the former received an Emmy Award for her Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, which included Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo, among others.
In addition to Depp, Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Winston Duke, and Taraji P. Henson will appear in the fourth edition of RiRi's fashion presentation, which will also feature musical performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.
Twitter reacts to Rihanna and Johnny Depp Savage X Fenty fashion collaboration
The news of their partnership sparked a frenzy among fans, who were divided in their reactions. Certain netizens also took to Twitter to call out Rihanna for her decision to collaborate with Depp amid the latter’s controversies surrounding his former wife.
Meanwhile, several other fans also came to defend the Love the Way You Like hitmaker and supported her decision.
Prior to their upcoming collaboration, Depp made his television debut as the MTV Moon Person at the 2022 VMAs. In addition, he has been cast as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry.
Depp even returned to directing for Modigliani, a biopic based on Dennis McIntyre's play and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.
Meanwhile, Rihanna recently returned to music with her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, including the Chadwick Boseman tribute ballad Lift Me Up.
RiRi is also scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on February 12. As conflicting reactions to her upcoming collaboration with Depp continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if either of the parties will address the situation in the days to come.