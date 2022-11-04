“A victim helping out another victim”: Rihanna x Johnny Depp Savage X Fenty fashion collab leaves internet divided as RiRi fans clash online 

Rihanna has reportedly decided to collaborate with Johnny Depp for her upcoming Savage X Fenty Volume 4 fashion show. According to TMZ, the Pirates of the Caribbean star will join the former’s upcoming show that is scheduled to air on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, 2022.

According to sources, although Depp will not walk the runway, he will appear in the show's "star moments," which have previously featured artists such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Depp will also make history as the first man to appear as a "star" in the Savage X Fenty presentation and model the brand's men's collection. Insiders also said that Depp's cameo has already been taped and that his entrance will be "cool and chic."

However, the collaboration left social media users largely divided. While some questioned RiRi's decision to support Depp in the aftermath of his defamation court victory against Amber Heard, others defended the musician, claiming that as a victim of domestic abuse herself, she is helping another victim by supporting Depp.

The news of Rihanna and Depp's collaboration comes after the former received an Emmy Award for her Savage X Fenty Volume 3 fashion show, which included Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, and Behati Prinsloo, among others.

In addition to Depp, Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Winston Duke, and Taraji P. Henson will appear in the fourth edition of RiRi's fashion presentation, which will also feature musical performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

Twitter reacts to Rihanna and Johnny Depp Savage X Fenty fashion collaboration

Rihanna's collab with Johnny Depp left fans divided (Image via Getty Images)

The news of their partnership sparked a frenzy among fans, who were divided in their reactions. Certain netizens also took to Twitter to call out Rihanna for her decision to collaborate with Depp amid the latter’s controversies surrounding his former wife.

LIL BITCH @bitch_rights Rihanna is fr so weird for bringing Johnny Depp into her show. NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. the ONLY reason he’s relevant is for beating women. like where is her head Rihanna is fr so weird for bringing Johnny Depp into her show. NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. the ONLY reason he’s relevant is for beating women. like where is her head

Rich Clarkophile @exposingrich Rihanna giving Johnny Depp clout is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says “as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD”. Like sorry that you went through that however it is still very not OK to support abusers!!! Rihanna giving Johnny Depp clout is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says “as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD”. Like sorry that you went through that however it is still very not OK to support abusers!!!

Najma Sharif @overdramatique Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she's announcing she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where? Rihanna is a billionaire, so that's strike one. One minute she's not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she's announcing she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be part of her show. Morals where?

Chrysanthemum @blupeoni Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is Savage x Fenty is already a flop adding Johnny Depp to the mix is just another example of how out of touch Rihanna actually is

cielo @cielosplaylist johnny depp is an abuser, with a mediocre acting career, who looks like he’s been left in the sun for too long and is in the process of decaying so why rihanna would ever want to put him in her show is mind boggling to me johnny depp is an abuser, with a mediocre acting career, who looks like he’s been left in the sun for too long and is in the process of decaying so why rihanna would ever want to put him in her show is mind boggling to me

Meanwhile, several other fans also came to defend the Love the Way You Like hitmaker and supported her decision.

Inspired with Johnny Depp @Stand_By_Johnny The fact that it was Rihanna who wanted to work with Johnny tells you everything you need to know. The fact that it was Rihanna who wanted to work with Johnny tells you everything you need to know.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Thistle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @HyslopKayleigh Britney Spears posted a Johnny Depp quote on social media and Amber Heard stans went for her; bullying, harassing & wishing harm on her.



Rihanna invites him on her show and now they go for her. Both are survivors of abuse and are targeted by those claiming to support women. Britney Spears posted a Johnny Depp quote on social media and Amber Heard stans went for her; bullying, harassing & wishing harm on her. Rihanna invites him on her show and now they go for her. Both are survivors of abuse and are targeted by those claiming to support women.

SNS 🇺🇸 @Snshores Yall rlly believe THE RIHANNA can be cancelled by a bunch of toxic feminists over johnny depp.. that man is literally loved outside social media, no one is gonna stop listening to her cuz she choose johnny over amber pls be serious.. Yall rlly believe THE RIHANNA can be cancelled by a bunch of toxic feminists over johnny depp.. that man is literally loved outside social media, no one is gonna stop listening to her cuz she choose johnny over amber pls be serious..

ethan🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ @JohnnyDepp_17



Congrats on the appearance with Rihanna, Johnny. 🏴‍☠️ It amazes me how so many people could be manipulated by Amber Heard’s lies. You guys are beating a dead horse. The trial is OVER. Johnny Depp is INNOCENT. Amber is GUILTY. Some of you didn’t watch the trial and it shows.Congrats on the appearance with Rihanna, Johnny.🏴‍☠️ It amazes me how so many people could be manipulated by Amber Heard’s lies. You guys are beating a dead horse. The trial is OVER. Johnny Depp is INNOCENT. Amber is GUILTY. Some of you didn’t watch the trial and it shows. Congrats on the appearance with Rihanna, Johnny. ❤️🏴‍☠️

Prior to their upcoming collaboration, Depp made his television debut as the MTV Moon Person at the 2022 VMAs. In addition, he has been cast as King Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry.

Depp even returned to directing for Modigliani, a biopic based on Dennis McIntyre's play and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently returned to music with her contribution to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, including the Chadwick Boseman tribute ballad Lift Me Up.

RiRi is also scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show on February 12. As conflicting reactions to her upcoming collaboration with Depp continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if either of the parties will address the situation in the days to come.

