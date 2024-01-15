"A voice beyond age": Fans express pride as BTS' Jungkook is voted as the Best Male K-pop soloist in Japan 

On January 14, 2023, the list of the "Best Male K-pop Vocalists" was released by the Japanese media, and the list didn’t disappoint fans. Japan crowned BTS' Jungkook as the number one male K-pop vocalist. Seeing a young vocalist like Jungkook reach the number one spot on the list delighted the ARMY fans.

The ARMYs were always aware of the potential of the BTS star's voice. To see him reach the pinnacle was a huge nod to the global influence of his natural vocal and pitch talent. This selection was made via a poll on a Japanese website, where fans voted for their favorite Korean male vocalists.

Fans proud over Jungkook's selection as the best make vocalist in Japan (image and original post via dailyjkpraise)

As a tribute to the BTS maknae's selection, one of the fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) commented "voice beyond age," signifying the natural vocal talent that the BTS member possesses and the hard work he has put into making himself an all-round vocalist.

"#1 is Jungkook's nickname," BTS' maknae earns acclaim as the Best Male Vocalist in Japan

In a remarkable achievement for both the artist and his global fanbase, BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook, has been honored as the "Best Male Vocalist" in Japan. Known for his powerful yet soulful voice, he has consistently delighted an increasing number of audiences worldwide.

His ability to effortlessly navigate a wide vocal range and convey emotion through his singing has made him a standout performer in the music industry. This recent accolade from Japan is just proof of his position and influence.

Japan, a country renowned for its rich musical traditions and discerning audience, bestowed the title of Best Male Vocalist upon the "Seven" singer on January 15, 2024. Along with Jungkook's name at number 1, there were nine other names making it a list of ten refined vocalists.

The other vocalists on the list were:

Jungkook Dokyeom Chen Seungkwan Baekhyun Yesung D.O Jimin Heeseung Woozi

This was just another solidification of a worldly accepted fact about the Busan boy's natural vocals. A couple of months ago, he was even included in the international music list of artists with perfect pitch by Music Grotto, alongside some of the biggest names in the music industry. This inclusion undoubtedly recognized the BTS star as one of the finest in the global music industry.

The ARMYs, as well, found some of the most creative words to express their delight over their beloved JK's achievement in the Land of the Rising Sun:

While individual awards are an honor for any artist, they also contribute to the collective success and recognition of the group. BTS, already celebrated for their musical diversity and individual talents, continues to shine with each member's accomplishments. Jungkook's recognition as the Best Male Vocalist in Japan is not just a personal triumph but adds another jewel to the crown of BTS' global achievements.

As Jungkook continues to evolve as an artist and BTS explores new musical avenues, the Best Male Vocalist award serves as recognition of past achievements and a harbinger of promising future endeavors. Fans eagerly anticipate the upcoming musical projects from BTS and the continued success of each member in their respective fields.

The GOLDEN maknae's acknowledgment as the Best Male Vocalist in Japan is a momentous occasion, not only for him, but for the entire BTS family and ARMY worldwide.