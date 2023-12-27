“Japan is Jungkook’s land”: Fans praise the BTS star as he becomes the most searched K-pop soloist in the country

In the ever-evolving landscape of K-pop, BTS' Jungkook has emerged as a global phenomenon, stealing hearts not only in his home country of South Korea but also across international borders. In a recent surge of achievements, Jungkook has succeeded in cementing his status as the most searched K-pop soloist in Japan, conquering charts and social media platforms with finesse.

Japan, one of the biggest powerhouses of K-pop, has always been regarded as BTS' land due to its huge popularity and fan following. Hence, the surge of Jungkook to the top in the country did not surprise fans.

ARMYs across the globe praised their fellow Japanese ARMYs for working hard and ensuring the BTS star's climb. Fans celebrated as he emerged as the most searched K-pop soloist on major social platforms like Google, Twitter, and YouTube.

"His land..I didn't expect less": BTS Jungkook sweeps all major social media handles to become the most-searched K-pop solo idol in Japan

Even during their military enlistment, BTS members are busy stealing hearts and topping charts worldwide. When worldwide popularity charts are looked at, BTS undeniably stands as the top-most artist in most of them. When the members were temporarily redirected into their solo careers in 2022, the world left no stone unturned in supporting these members.

One of the many countries was Japan, one of the biggest motivators and supporters of the group. After reports proved members Jungkook and Jimin to be the biggest K-pop stars of the year worldwide, Japan became known as one of its biggest contributors. The country supported the BTS maknae in such a way that he trended for a long time and became the most searched K-pop soloist across the nation.

At the forefront of Jungkook's success is his track Seven (Explicit Ver.), which has been certified RIAJ Gold in Japan, a testament to its monumental achievement of 50 million streams in the country. Both versions of the song, explicit and otherwise, have reached this milestone, showcasing the popularity of Jungkook's solo endeavors in the Japanese music scene.

Jungkook's dominance extends beyond individual tracks, as he reigns supreme in multiple Japan Oricon annual 2023 rankings. From digital albums and streaming to digital singles, total albums, and total singles, Jungkook's Seven and Golden have secured their places as the Highest Foreign Act, Soloist, or Male Act.

The recognition doesn't stop there. He has also clinched the top spot in the Top 50 "Most Mentioned K-pop Idols on Yahoo" in 2023. Surpassing even his fellow BTS members, he stands tall as the most talked-about figure in Japanese social media circles.

This accolade not only reflects Jungkook's personal popularity but also highlights the immense global impact of BTS as a whole. Japanese media has also been quick to acknowledge Jungkook's influence.

"Jungkook is very popular all over the world. Besides his huge popularity in the US and Korea, it's impossible not to pay attention to how he thrives in JAPAN, showing impressive power with his solos," the media said.

Google, a huge barometer of public interest, further cemented Jungkook's dominance. Topping the list of the most-searched male K-pop idols in Japan in 2023, Jungkook outshines his BTS comrades and other industry heavyweights.

His name sits proudly at the summit, followed by V, Jimin, and other prominent names. In this year's Google search rankings, Japan's top 10 most-searched male K-pop idols include Jungkook, V, Jimin, Suga, Cha Eun-woo, Hyunjin, Jin, Jeonghan, Felix, and G-DRAGON.

The most searched X (formerly Twitter) list went as follows:

Jungkook V Jimin Hyunjin Cha Eun-woo

This diverse lineup showcases the taste of Japanese audiences and affirms Jungkook's widespread appeal. In essence, his success in Japan is not merely a triumph for him individually but also a testament to the global influence of K-pop.

Jungkook stands as a beacon of cross-cultural unity and artistic brilliance, demonstrating that music truly knows no bounds. As he continues to amass achievements even during his absence, his star shines bright, casting its glow across the world stage.