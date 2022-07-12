"Abort the supreme court": Rage Against the Machine reunion tour sends fans into a frenzy

American rock band Rage Against the Machine, known for their protest music, have reunited after 11 years and are currently on tour. The band played their first show at the Alpine Valley Musical Theater in East Troy, Wisconsin, which has a capacity of 37,000 people.

While playing their medley of songs, an enormous screen in the background showed slides highlighting the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade. It also highlighted issues including discrimination between races and gun violence.

Stephanie Lee ❤️💜💖🔮 @Stephlee77 #RAGE Saw RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE play at Alpine Valley last night. It was their 1st concert in over a decade. AMAZING! When they flashed Abort the Supreme Court on the screen, 30,000 people erupted! It was an honor to be there! #RATM Saw RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE play at Alpine Valley last night. It was their 1st concert in over a decade. AMAZING! When they flashed Abort the Supreme Court on the screen, 30,000 people erupted! It was an honor to be there! #RATM #RAGE https://t.co/ESF69Z46lb

Rage against the Machine played their hit numbers including Freedom, Township Rebellion, and Killing in the Name, with fans singing to their songs in unison.

What message did Rage Against the Machine share about Supreme Court?

The band started their medley with their powerful number Freedom, whose video highlighted the American Indian Movement. Their screen read the following message:

“Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level. Forced birth in a country where Black birth-givers experience maternal mortality two to three times higher than that of white birth-givers. Forced birth in a country where gun violence is the number one cause of death among children and teenagers. Abort the Supreme Court.”

DCA+✌🏻 @DCAoutloud Rage against the machine just put on the sickest, angriest show in front of 38K and it was AWESOME. Rage against the machine just put on the sickest, angriest show in front of 38K and it was AWESOME. https://t.co/Y9oAJlwi98

Rage Against the Machine highlighted the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe vs. Wade on June 24; a 50-year-old ruling which granted women in the US guaranteed federal constitutional protection of abortion rights.

The new ruling will enable over half the states to impose restrictions on abortions, with many already working to totally ban abortions.

Shortly after overturning Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court also passed a ruling in the Oklahoma vs. Castro-Huerta, which gives the state government the authority to prosecute certain cases on tribal lands.

The decision affects how crimes are prosecuted on reservations, upending nearly 200 years of precedents recognising the right of tribal nations to self-govern. The video of Rage Against the Machine’s Freedom also highlighted the American Indian Movement.

Formed in 1991, the band announced a reunion tour, titled Public Service Announcement, earlier this year. The tour is likely to extend till 2023.

Rage And the Machine are also scheduled to perform in Europe and the UK as part of their reunion tour. They will make stops at Antwerp, Belgium, Zurich, Switzerland, Vienna, Austria, Krakow, Poland, Prague and Czech Republic, among other cities.

Several other celebrities have criticised Supreme Court’s decision in overturning Roe vs. Wade

Various celebrities have voiced out their concerns and disappointment over the overturning of Roe vs. Wade in the last few weeks. While some artists shared their concerns on social media, some have shared their opinions regarding the matter during live concerts.

While performing at the Glastonbury festival, Billie Eilish spoke against the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe vs. Wade. The 20-year-old artist was about to perform her song Your Power with brother Finneas when she said:

“It’s about the concept of power and how we always need to remember not to abuse it. Today is a really really dark day for women in the US. And I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it anymore in this moment.”

Halsey took to Twitter noting that they felt defeated after the Roe vs. Wade ruling. They also noted that they have been advocating for reproductive rights for the longest time:

“I have been advocating for abortion, reproductive rights, and bodily integrity for as long as I have a platform and I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country.”

Earlier this year, the artist kicked off their tour in West Palm Beach, Florida. They have been sharing videos and slides highlighting statistics and facts about the Roe vs. Wade decision and the state of abortion rights in the country.

