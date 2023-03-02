"ABSOLUTE LEGENDS": Fans celebrate after Hannah and Carli are crowned winners of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Popular reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired its season finale on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining cast members participating in an enemy interrogation that pushed them to their limits and tested their endurance, grit, determination, patience, and mental stability.

While some broke down, others took it all the way to the finish line and successfully completed the training.

In the season finale episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, only Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd were able to make it to the end of the Special Ops training out of the 16 celebrity contestants who appeared at the start of the season. Fellow recruits Danny Amendola and Dwight Howard exited training on the final day.

Fans celebrated Hannah and Carli's win. One tweeted:

The hit Fox series has been extremely popular amongst the audience. Viewers have been rooting for their favorite celebrity contestants, while also voicing their concerns and criticizing other cast members for their behavior. Every episode of the series kept fans on the edge of their seats, making it a very successful season.

Fans react to Hannah and Carli making it to the end on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to celebrate Hannan and Carli being the only two women to complete the rigorous training. They applauded the duo for their strength, determination and perseverance.

KareBear Kare @KareBear_Kare I have always been a huge fan of @CarliLloyd but my respect and admiration for her went up more than I could have imagined after watching her on #SpecialForcesFox ! So incredibly impressive. Best of luck to you Carli on all of your future endeavors! I have always been a huge fan of @CarliLloyd but my respect and admiration for her went up more than I could have imagined after watching her on #SpecialForcesFox! So incredibly impressive. Best of luck to you Carli on all of your future endeavors! https://t.co/7jb4ZgYyOE

Kerry Hars @KHARS2 🏻 Is there anything @CarliLloyd can’t do? Just another thing to add to her list of accomplishments. Also got to see another side of her that just adds to why she will forever be my favorite athlete. Way to go Carli! #SpecialForcesFox Is there anything @CarliLloyd can’t do? Just another thing to add to her list of accomplishments. Also got to see another side of her that just adds to why she will forever be my favorite athlete. Way to go Carli! #SpecialForcesFox 💪🏻

hesouttamylife @Ilive4u4me Hannah Brown showed up and showed out. I love it when people under estimate a person's ability based solely on their perception &then that person takes the prize 🫡 #SpecialForcesFox It's a Hannah Brown party & nobody else but Carli is invited🥂 Hannah Brown showed up and showed out. I love it when people under estimate a person's ability based solely on their perception &then that person takes the prize 🫡#SpecialForcesFox It's a Hannah Brown party & nobody else but Carli is invited🥂

Good job ladies, i think both are winners here! #SpecialForcesFox Hannah and Carli- perfect examples of why you don't judge a book by it's cover!Good job ladies, i think both are winners here! #SpecialForcesFox Hannah and Carli- perfect examples of why you don't judge a book by it's cover!Good job ladies, i think both are winners here!

And has given me sooo much more respect for Carli Lloyd than I already had.



#SpecialForcesFox Honestly this show has made me a Hannah Brown fan/stanAnd has given me sooo much more respect for Carli Lloyd than I already had. Honestly this show has made me a Hannah Brown fan/stan❤️And has given me sooo much more respect for Carli Lloyd than I already had. 👌👍#SpecialForcesFox

Darrin Hall @DHall156 #SpecialForcesFox Really impressed with both Hannah and Carli! Great job ladies. I'd love to see interviews with all the contestants now that it's over. #SpecialForcesFox Really impressed with both Hannah and Carli! Great job ladies. I'd love to see interviews with all the contestants now that it's over.

Fashiongirl937 @fashiongirl937 #SpecialForcesFox @hannahbrown : You were amazing on the Special Forces series on Fox. Hannah you should be proud, you were vulnerable and incredibly tough. Great job, Hannah is back, hold your head high! #fox @hannahbrown: You were amazing on the Special Forces series on Fox. Hannah you should be proud, you were vulnerable and incredibly tough. Great job, Hannah is back, hold your head high! #fox #SpecialForcesFox

hesouttamylife @Ilive4u4me #SpecialForcesFox What a great feat on this the first day of #WomensHistoryMonth Hannah and Carli What a great feat on this the first day of #WomensHistoryMonth Hannah and Carli 👏👏#SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finale saw an enemy interrogation exercise

The finale episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the four remaining cast members Hannah, Danny, Carli, and Dwight being held captive and undergoing 12 hours of brutal enemy interrogation.

Not only did it sound brutal, the exercise took some tough contestants down.

The four recruits were placed in a cell, where they were forced to listen to uncomfortable sounds for hours together. They were then called into the interrogation room to explain why they were in the desert at night. They had to remember the story given to them by the agents in the previous episode.

However, the interrogators failed to believe the story and put the recruits in a hole in the ground. They would only leave them if the cast provided them with a valuable piece of information. In the middle of the exercise, Danny struggled with mental exhaustion and couldn't take it anymore. He chose to medically withdraw from the Special Forces training.

Dwight's attitude towards the interrogators didn't sit well with the training team. He was supposed to build a rapport with the enemy forces and because he was unable to do so, he was disqualified from training. He soon left the show, following Danny, who had just voluntarily withdrawn.

Thanks for joining me for SO proud of every single one of our recruits.Thanks for joining me for #SpecialForcesFOX SO proud of every single one of our recruits. ❤️Thanks for joining me for #SpecialForcesFOX. https://t.co/tYZ1KbNYwB

By the end of the episode, it was all about Hannah and Carli. Fans kept rooting for the two ladies to finish the challenge. The duo told opposing military personnel that they were working with the United States Special Forces, following which they were declared successful and released from captive.

After completing the interrogation, the DS agents had to decide who had what it takes to be a special forces agent. They finally revealed that both Hannah and Carli successfully completed the 10-day training and declared them as winners.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an extremely interesting addition to the reality series on Fox. While there's no news of the show being renewed for another season, viewers have thoroughly enjoyed tuning in every week to watch some of their favorite celebrities attempt to conquer their fear and anxiety.

