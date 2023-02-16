Special Forces: World's Toughest Test episode 8: Fans applaud Danny and Gus for completing the challenge

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining celebrity contestants participate in a series of challenges which pushed them to their limits. While undertaking the challenges, they also endured mental and physical training from DS agents throughout their 10 day stay at the boot camp.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the contestants had to go through one of the most mentally and physically tough challenge in the competition.

After Mike Piazza's early exit from the episode, only 5 recruits remained. Out of the 5, only 2, Danny Amendola and Gus Kenworthy were able to complete the task. Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd were unsuccessful. Fans took to social media to applaud Danny and Gus for completing the challenge.

The latest reality show has been extremely well-received by the audience. The series began with 16 contestants participating in tasks that tested their grit, determination, patience and endurance. Now only six remain to give it their all to sustain the training and conquer their fear and anxiety and manage to complete the training.

An early exit and a tough challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with six remaining contestants - NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, actor and model Gus Kenworthy, Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd, and MLB star Mike Piazza, getting ready for a new day.

Mike, however, woke up to pain from the injury in the previous episode. He felt that he could no longer take it and decided to choose voluntary withdrawal. The cast member felt he'd proven himself enough and could now leave without any regrets. He handed the armband and left the show.

For the first challenge on Special Forces, the contestants had to undergo "Helicopter Extraction." They had to jump from a boat into the sea. A helicopter will be on top following which the agent will throw down a rope. The contestant had to manage their water-led weight and helicopter speed before climbing on top.

Hannah tried hard but wasn't successful. Carli tried to climb up the rope twice and did better the second time, however, it wasn't enough to complete the challenge. Danny managed to balance the use of both his arms and legs and was the first recruit to complete the task. He was applauded by DS agents and cheered on by fellow contestants.

Dwight tried to climb the rope but eventually fell into the water. He didn't surface from the water following which helpers from the helicopter jumped in to help. He ultimately failed the task. While Gus Kenworthy delivered one of his best skills and climbed the rope faster and completed the task in Special Forces.

Only Danny and Gus were able to complete the challenge. The DS agents applauded them for their grit, determination and perseverance to complete the task and stated it was an integral part of the training, considering only a few people were left and most were eliminated.

Fans applaud Danny and Gus for completing the challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to applaud Danny and Gus for completing the challenge. Check out what they have to say.

Jacob Cohen @jacobsdesk97 Danny and Gus are the only two recruits to pass the chopper challenge #SpecialForcesFox Danny and Gus are the only two recruits to pass the chopper challenge #SpecialForcesFox

Kristin @itskristind The DS are so proud of Danny. He's a beast! #SpecialForcesFox The DS are so proud of Danny. He's a beast! #SpecialForcesFox

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 Omgeeee danny got up the rope! Yessss!! Im so glad to see Billy proud of him too #SpecialForcesFox Omgeeee danny got up the rope! Yessss!! Im so glad to see Billy proud of him too #SpecialForcesFox

Gloria @TheGloriaSophia Someone let Danny Amendola know I love him. Holy wow. #SpecialForcesFox Someone let Danny Amendola know I love him. Holy wow. #SpecialForcesFox

Jacob Cohen @jacobsdesk97 #SpecialForcesFox So I see Gus swinging and he..made it!!! So I see Gus swinging and he..made it!!! ✔️ #SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the season inches closer to its end, the celebrity contestants will do everything in their power to sustain the last few days of the special training. Viewers will have to wait and see who makes it to the end and who chooses to leave.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, February 15, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

