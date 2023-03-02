Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finale: Fans react as Danny and Dwight exit after enemy interrogation

Popular reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired its season finale on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Fox. The one-hour episode saw the remaining cast members spending their final day at the bootcamp and participating in the final challenge, which tested their patience. While some were able to get through the task, others struggled to manage their fear and anxiety, creating a significant amount of drama.

In the season finale episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, Danny chose to voluntarily withdraw after severe mental exhaustion with the enemy interrogation challenge. Dwight's poor performance in the same round had him removed from the training program. Fans took to social media to react to the two men leaving the show. One tweeted:

Marielle @TheNolaChick What stopped a lot of the men from getting to the end was EGO. #Specialforcesfox What stopped a lot of the men from getting to the end was EGO. #Specialforcesfox

The latest addition to the Fox reality club has been extremely well-received by the audience. The start of the season saw 16 celebrity contestants from different industries, including television, sports, and films, among others, participate in a number of difficult challenges that pushed them to their limits and tested their determination.

Some voluntarily chose to withdraw, while others faced medical issues that led to their exit.

Danny and Dwight exit on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The finale episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test began with the final four recruits, NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, and Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd. They were all seen getting ready for their final challenge, which was going to be one of the toughest.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Interrogation, read:

"The last remaining recruits face their final phase -- enduring the mental duress of enemy interrogation."

Throughout the Special Forces season, the cast members have dealt with many physically and mentally exhausting challenges that have come their way. From high-intensity water challenges to enduring rigorous training by DG agents, they've seen it all. The final four recruits now have to pass one final task before they can make it all the way to the end of the boot camp.

For the final task, the celebrity contestants had to endure a long period of interrogation. As the DS agents said, they were in for "a very rude awakening." They were severely interrogated and asked questions by a special team of trainers, who pushed the contestants to their limits.

While some could take up the task and endure the heat from the enemy interrogators, not all survived until the end of the challenge. The mental exhaustion from the noise as the interrogators were screaming got to Danny, following which he decided to voluntarily withdraw himself from training on Special Forces.

This left Dwight, Hannah, and Carli still on the run. They continued their interrogation process as they were bombarded with many other questions. The enemy interrogators tried to get them to their limits by giving them tasks and throwing a bucket full of water as punishment. While Hannah and Carli, the only two women left in training after the challenge, could still hold on, Dwight couldn't anymore.

He was interrogated to the point where his behavior towards the female enemy interrogator was termed rude. The contestant eventually couldn't take it anymore and considering his performance in the interrogation, was subsequently removed from the Special Forces training.

This left Hannah and Carli, the only two women left in training, sustaining the interrogation.

Fans react to Danny and Dwight's exit from Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to react to the two exits. While they felt bad for Danny, who left with 5 hours left in the training, they were left unimpressed by Dwight's attitude in the challenge.

♡dally♡ FACE🪞 JS1 & ON THE STREET @rosiekook04 #SpecialForcesFOX damn.... im sad about danny but he made it this far which is farther than what I could've done damn.... im sad about danny but he made it this far which is farther than what I could've done 😆 #SpecialForcesFOX

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 So Dwight just gave up and surrendered cuz a woman was antagonizing him... if this was a real world scenario, and he got other ppl killed cuz he can't handle a strong woman... that's not someone I'd want fathering my children teaching them to be like this. Smh #specialforcesfox So Dwight just gave up and surrendered cuz a woman was antagonizing him... if this was a real world scenario, and he got other ppl killed cuz he can't handle a strong woman... that's not someone I'd want fathering my children teaching them to be like this. Smh #specialforcesfox

Alexis 💞💕💕 @lexiwilltell #SpecialForcesFox Dwight has a problem with women in authoritative roles.. Dwight has a problem with women in authoritative roles..😒😒 #SpecialForcesFox https://t.co/hCZzdOkQfZ

Emily @emily_gerds Dwight has a clear problem with strong, powerful women that I hope he addresses outside of this game b/c yikes #SpecialForcesFOX Dwight has a clear problem with strong, powerful women that I hope he addresses outside of this game b/c yikes #SpecialForcesFOX

TV Addict (she/her) @TVAddict617 I just can't stand Dwight. He's another version of Gus. Figures he is my bday number lol. #specialforcesfox I just can't stand Dwight. He's another version of Gus. Figures he is my bday number lol. #specialforcesfox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an extremely interesting watch. Throughout the season, viewers rooted for their favorite contestants and applauded them for successfully making it far in the rigorous training by the four DS agents. The test to survive in a boot camp for 10 days was a difficult one to get through, but a few managed to take it all the way.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired every Wednesdays at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes