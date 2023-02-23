"I wouldn't last 10 minutes": Fans react to the drown-proofing challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox. It documented the remaining celebrity contestants participating in some of the toughest challenges and completing the tasks while also enduring rigorous training from the DS agents. Viewers witnessed a lot of drama, emotions and shows of strength throughout the episode.

On this week's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the four remaining recuits had to go underwater for a tough "drown-proofing challenge." They had their hands and legs tied and had to go underwater and come back to the top, repeating the actions until they got approval from the agents.

Fans were ridden with anxiety with the challenge. They felt it was an extremely difficult task and they wouldn't be able to do it. One tweeted:

The Fox series has been extremely popular amongst the audience since its premiere. The show began with 16 celebrity contestants giving it their all to try to survive a 10 day training at a boot camp. While some were able to make it through to this week, others weren't able to make it through and either chose voluntary withdrawal or suffered injuries and had to medically withdraw.

Recruits go through a drown-proofing challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Tonight's episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test saw the remaining contestants including NFL athlete Danny Amendola, former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, veteran basketball player Dwight Howard, and Olympic soccer player Carli Lloyd, getting ready for the final day of training.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Survival, reads:

"The final group of remaining recruits attempt to go behind enemy lines without being captured, and face tough lessons of survival, leadership and how to decipher a map."

The Special Forces contestants had to survive the penultimate challenge which would have them escape and evade capture. To reach the final stage of the training, they had to go through rigorous survival training. One of them included the contestants being able to sustain underwater. The recruits had to be mentally prepared for one of the most gruesome challenges yet.

The challenge was called drown-proofing. To complete the task, the recruits had to swim from one side to the other wearing a heavy water vest. After reaching the other side, their hands and legs would be tied together and they would have to jump into the water, breathe underwater, reach the surface and bounce back. They had to keep repeating the action until being signaled by the DS agents.

Hannah was able to complete the challenge after a few tries. They didn't give up despite struggling with asthma. Carli maintained her composure and was successful. Although Dwight was initially scared of potentially dying, he eventually managed to complete it. The final contestant to complete the task was Danny.

The NFL athlete had suffered a shoulder injury from the previous challenge. He was extremely skeptical of the challenge as he felt his injury would get worse. However, in a confessional, the Special Forces contestant explained that he knew how to compartmentalize his pain and had suffered many other injuries. Danny managed to successfully complete the challenge.

Fans react to the downproofing challenge on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Fans took to social media to address their opinions about the downproofing challenge. They felt that they wouldn't be able to do it and had a huge amount of respect for the four remaining contestants who were able to do it. Check out what they have to say.

RaeHeartsReality @madeforreality1 #SpecialForcesFox Dang i wasnt expecting the watering hole to be the first challenge of the night. Man imma miss this show Dang i wasnt expecting the watering hole to be the first challenge of the night. Man imma miss this show 😭 #SpecialForcesFox

Jamesee (James-E) @jamesciwill . This is gonna be interesting 🧐 Wheww. Not drown proofing. This is gonna be interesting 🧐 #SpecialForcesFox Wheww. Not drown proofing 😬. This is gonna be interesting 🧐#SpecialForcesFox

Jacob Cohen @jacobsdesk97 Drown proofing. Boy those 4 recruits how to survive underwater. Do they need to go to the bottom? Yes. #specialforcesfox Drown proofing. Boy those 4 recruits how to survive underwater. Do they need to go to the bottom? Yes. #specialforcesfox

Jasmine @jASMINENICHOLEx I’d tap out. This challenge gives me anxiety watching 🫣 #SpecialForcesFox I’d tap out. This challenge gives me anxiety watching 🫣 #SpecialForcesFox

Miz Reid @PhDiva1109 ‍ #SpecialForcesFox That was as stressful as if I had done that shizz myself That was as stressful as if I had done that shizz myself 😵‍💫 #SpecialForcesFox

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has been an interesting watch so far. With the season inching closer to its end, it will be interesting to see how many of them make it through the training and are selected to be the fittest ones to survive. Viewers will have to stay tuned to witness all of it.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test next Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Fox.

Poll : 0 votes