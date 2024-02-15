"Absolutely breathtaking": Fans emotional as Cha Eun-woo rolls out STAY's MV featuring India Eisely in a love story

On Thursday, February 15, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo rolled out the music video for his solo debut track, STAY, which stars the American actres, India Eisley, as the lead actress. The music video showcases a depressive episode of the male lead, played by the singer, following a break up.

While there's no surprise that the idol has impressed netizens with his commendable acting through his previously released K-dramas, fans were beyond impressed with his performance in STAY's music video.

As the music video takes viewers through the idol trying to overcome his breakup, they are also introduced to glimpses of how happy the couple were during their relationship. The narrative eventually showcases them crossing paths after the breakup.

However, the ending is left open-ended. Regardless, fans were beyond impressed with the music video and couldn't help but get emotional over the story.

Following STAY's release, fans praised the idol and India Eisley on their spectacular acting, while also talking about Cha Eun-woo's vocals that swooned netizens.

Fans can't stop talking about the emotional rollercoaster presented in Cha Eun-woo's solo debut track music video, STAY

Following the announcement of the ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun-woo rolling out his solo debut, fans have been celebrating the news and counting down the days for the same. On February 15, the idol rolled out his first solo mini-album, ENTITY, along with the music video for the album's title track, STAY.

Apart from it being the idol's solo debut track, fans were also excited to realize that American actress, India Eisley, starred as the female lead. Fans were already thrilled about the music video from the teasers released prior to the song's release, as it showcased the idol exploring darker themes, which fans weren't expecting.

Akin to the high expectations that fans had, STAY's music video impressed netizens with its several intriguing aspects.

It showcases the male lead, Cha Eun-woo, trying to overcome a depressive episode following a breakup, when he comes across his ex-girlfriend, and runs towards her. Fans were impressed with how well the idol communicated the emotional rollercoaster that follows a breakup.

Many even stated that they were able to clearly visualize and experience what happens when one sees their former partner after a breakup. The song, which communicated that the male lead wanted his partner to stay, heightened the emotional rollercoaster.

Therefore, following the music video's release, fans took to their social media platforms to talk about how all the elements, such as the vocals, instrumentals, visuals, acting, and the editing, perfectly complemented each other, creating a cinematic experience for viewers. Fans were also proud of Cha Eun-woo for his solo debut and congratulated him for embarking on his solo music career.

Additionally, fans have also been just as excited about the other five tracks on the album, ENTITY.

