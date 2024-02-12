Why is “FANTAGIO respect Cha Eun-woo" trending on X? Fans accuse the label of alleged lack of promotions for his upcoming solo album, Entity

The much-awaited date of Cha Eun-woo's solo debut was officially disclosed by the entertainment label Fantagio on January 27, 2024. The debut solo album ENTITY by the Korean singer-actor is scheduled to be released on February 15, 2024, one day after Valentine's Day.

However, on February 12, 2024, "FANTAGIO RESPECT CHA EUNWOO" trended on X with several other tags such as "CHA EUNWOO DESERVES BETTER" and "ENTITY BY CHA EUNWOO". Fans claim that the agency has shown a lack of effort in promoting the artist's debut solo album. Fans trended the tags on X, demanding more updates and promotions of the upcoming album ENTITY.

Expand Tweet

"Still nothing": Fans enraged to see Fantagio's alleged negligence in promoting Cha Eun-woo's solo debut

Cha Eun-woo's solo debut with ENTITY is slated for February 15, 2024. On February 12, his fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment towards the agency's lack of artist promotional efforts.

Fans expressed their disdain and inquired about the missing promotional schedule, music shows appearance notices, photoshoots, and more. A fan, @dongminbunny wrote on X,

"No promotion, magazine covers, music show appearances & participation in variety shows & we only ask u to provide us with a promo scheduler & a pre-order link..."

Expand Tweet

On January 9, 2024, Fantagio released an official statement where they confirmed the A Good Day To Be A Dog actor's preparation to unveil the title track of his debut album ENTITY at his first fan convention, which is going to take place at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. The singer-actor is slated to premiere all the songs from his solo album LIVE during the event.

However, his fans were expecting more promotional effort and content release before the final premiering of his debut solo album. One fan (@dongminbunny) noted that the agency did not release any information regarding the pre-order of the album, no tracklist release, no media coverage, no update on Spotify's Artist section, and no promotion on TikTok or Instagram.

Expand Tweet

Fantagio came under fire due to their alleged improper marketing efforts since these methods are standard album or single promotional methods practiced extensively in the K-pop industry.

Following the announcement on January 27, the singer-actor returned from the United States on January 30 after wrapping up his filming schedule for his upcoming solo debut. Subsequently, the artist's photos with actress India Eisley dining together in the States went viral online and sparked relationship speculation.

Fantagio stepped up to reveal that India Eisley is set to feature in Cha Eun-woo's forthcoming music video from his debut album ENTITY. This had heightened fans' anticipation, however, since then there haven't been any further updates regarding the artist's solo debut as claimed by the fans on February 12.

On the contrary, Fantagio released the tracklist details on February 5 and the concept photos and film for his first mini-album on February 9.

Expand Tweet

Fans were expecting more promotional and marketing efforts from the agency, especially when the mini-album release is in two days.

Here's how fans expressed their rage towards the agency on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Cha Eun-woo debuted with the group ASTRO in 2016, and after more than eight years, the musician is going to release his debut solo album. Cha Eun-woo has contributed vocals to several of his own dramas' opening themes and has successfully carved his place as an actor.

The singer-actor is set to appear at the 2024 Just One 10 Minute fan meet in Asia. Meanwhile, he wrapped his latest MBC drama, A Good Day To Be A Dog, on January 10, 2024. He will be next seen in the mystery-thriller drama Wonderful World, which premieres in March.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE