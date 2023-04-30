"Absolutely stunning": Ariana Madix's WHCD dinner red carpet outfit wows Vanderpump Rules fans

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix recently attended the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with her co-stars Lisa Vanderpump and Lala Kent.

Ariana’s boyfriend Tom Sandoval had a six-month-long affair with her friend and co-star Raquel Leviss. After finding out about the affair in March, she broke up with Tom and has been focusing on her own life, participating in DWTS and appearing in a Lifetime movie. Fans were happy when she was invited to the much-esteemed event at the White House along with many other celebrities.

Ariana was spotted in a strapless angelic white gown with a long net cape for the occasion. Madix kept it chic with minimal jewelry, a nude lipstick, and long grey nails. Fans couldn't stop admiring her overall look and her beautiful dress.

Fans call Ariana Madix' look "stunning" (Image via bravobreakingnews/ Instagram)

Ariana Madix impresses fans with her angelic white look

This isn't the first time Madix has turned heads after her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with her friend Raquel Leviss. In the Vanderpump Rules reunion episode, Ariana will be seen wearing her red “revenge dress” with a figure-hugging skirt and cutouts, showing off her abs.

Host Andy Cohen praised Ariana’s look by saying:

"I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes (Tom Sandoval) are gonna bleed."

Fans were blown away by how Ariana was able to rock both types of looks - fiery and pure white. They called her "gorgeous" and flooded social media with positive comments for her.

Ariana has been living her best life since her break-up (Image via bravobreakingnews/ Instagram)

Fans call Ariana's look "gorgeous" (Image via bravobreakingnews/ Instagram)

Ariana Madix is known for her bold looks

In February 2023, Ariana Madix wore a beautiful leopard print dress to the A Rose for the Grave: The Randy Roth Story premiere in Los Angeles. She showed off her curves in the mini dress and wore black heels for the occasion. In June 2022, she wore a skintight dress with a corset for a screening of Jurassic World Dominion.

Ariana went all out for the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted by wearing a sheer net dress, covered with fur on top, and a mini pink bag, giving Barbie vibes. She is known for her book looks and accessories.

Ariana thanked her fans for their support after news of the affair broke out. Raquel and Tom, who are still dating but are taking things slow, have issued apologies on their behalf. Madix was recently spotted kissing trainer Daniel Wai at Coachella.

Fans can watch Vanderpump Rules on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes