"Lies": Fans react as Tom Sandoval says he's "happy" for Ariana Madix after her Coachella outing

Tom Sandoval recently told TMZ that he is “really happy” for his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix, who was spotted kissing fitness influencer Daniel Wei at Coachella. After dating Madix for 9 years, Tom cheated on her with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss for 6 months before the former found out about the affair and broke up with him.

Daniel Wei tagged Madix in a selfie during Frank Ocean's headlining performance on Sunday, April 15. TMZ later shared a video of the couple kissing at the show. They were also spotted again at the Los Angeles International Airport.

The photos emerged just a month after the couple ended their relationship. Now, Tom Sandoval says that he Madix's from Coachella. He told TMZ:

"Yes. I love that."

Fans, however, did not believe that Tom Sandoval was truly happy for Ariana and slammed him for cheating on her in the first place.

Fans call out Tom Sandoval as he refuses to take accountability for his actions

On Tuesday, April 11, Sandoval gave a very controversial interview to Howie Madel, which was his first media appearance ever since the news of the affair broke out. He claimed that he broke up with Ariana on Valentine's Day, but she was in denial of the same. Tom also said that his relationship with Madix lacked initimacy and connection.

He further implied that Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, and Katie Maloney were profiting off his affair, finding content for their own podcasts.

Tom Sandoval, for his part, is still dating Raquel and in his latest TMZ interview, he slammed his co-stars (calling them the squad) for "perpetuating" the affair in front of the media.

This did not sit well with fans, who slammed him for not taking accountability for his own words and instead blaming it all on his co-stars.

Ariana does not want to jump into another serious relationship

According to a source on PEOPLE, Ariana is reportedly not looking to jump into anything serious. The source added:

"What you're seeing is a woman who is single and having fun."

Raquel, on the other hand, is currently in a voluntary facility to take help for her mental health. She skipped Coachella this year. Her rep said:

"Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling."

Leviss was scheduled to go to the facility before the reunion, but decided to first finish her filming commitment.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

