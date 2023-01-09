Adam Rich net worth: Eight is Enough star's fortune explored in wake of death at 54

Well-known actor Adam Rich recently passed away on January 7 at the age of 54. He was popular for his appearances in various TV shows and films.

Actress and writer Mary Elizabeth McDonough, who had known Rich for a long time, paid tribute to him on Facebook:

“We are all on a ski trip together. I think Melissa and I are doing the rabbit ears. We have a special bond as kid actors. We all went through so much growing up in front of the world. It’s a special experience and one only we can understand parts of. I am saddened to hear this news. I hope you are flying with the angels, Adam.”

The CEO and Chairman of Allied Artists, Kim Richards, also expressed his grief on Facebook by describing Rich as a talented actor, writer, and voice talent:

“He was the quintessential child star and had plenty of very public brushes with addiction and struggled very hard throughout his life to remain sober – slipping from time to time. Adam’s television father was Dick Van Patton, who took his parental role very seriously, mentoring Adam and helping him through his lowest points in life.”

Adam’s cause of death has not yet been revealed and there is no information available on whether he was suffering from any health issues.

Adam Rich earned his fortune from his career in the entertainment industry

Adam Rich with actor and comedian Mickey Rooney (Image via Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Rich’s net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. With a successful career in the entertainment industry, Rich managed to accumulate a lot of wealth.

Adam Rich remained largely absent from films and television after 2003 but he still managed to build a huge fanbase for himself by playing important roles in a few projects.

Adam Rich appeared in various TV shows and films, but a majority of his earnings came from the ABC comedy-drama series, Eight Is Enough. He played the role of Nicholas Bradford for all 112 episodes and the show aired for five seasons from March 15, 1977, to May 23, 1981.

He was also known for portraying Danny Blake for 13 episodes in the ABC action drama series Code Red. Created by Laurence Heath, the series aired for only one season with 19 episodes from November 1, 1981, to September 12, 1982. He played Presto the Magician for 27 episodes in the CBS animated series, Dungeons & Dragons.

He appeared in five films throughout his career, starting with the 1977 crime drama film, The City. This was followed by the 1981 fantasy comedy film, The Devil and Max Devlin. The next three were Eight Is Enough: A Family Reunion, An Eight Is Enough Wedding, and Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star.

Adam Rich also featured on TV shows like The Six Million Dollar Man, Fantasy Island, The Love Boat, ChiPs, Tukiki and His Search for a Merry Christmas, 3-2-1 Contract, CBS Children’s Mystery Theatre, Fantasy Island, Gun Shy, St. Elsewhere, Small Wonder, Silver Spoons, Small Wonder and Baywatch.

