aespa's Winter recently underwent surgery for pneumothorax, commonly known as a collapsed lung, at a hospital in Seoul on April 11, 2024, as reported by Tenasia.

In response to inquiries regarding the artist's health, SM Entertainment issued a statement to South Korean media outlet Hankook Kyungjae, providing an update.

The statement confirmed Winter's surgery for pneumothorax, explaining that it was undertaken as a preemptive measure due to the risk of recurrence. They emphasized that the artist's recovery is their top priority, and her future schedule will be adjusted accordingly.

The statement reads:

"Winter is currently recovering from surgery for pneumothorax. Since the condition can easily reoccur, [surgery] was decided following sufficient discussions with medical staff as a preemptive measure. Her future schedules will be carried out taking into account Winter’s recovery as the top priority."

Kim Min-jeong, known by her stage name Winter, is a prominent South Korean singer and dancer, recognized as a member of the girl group aespa, which debuted under SM Entertainment in November 2020. In January 2022, she also joined the supergroup Got the Beat.

For those unfamiliar, a collapsed lung, or pneumothorax, occurs when air leaks into the space between the lung and chest wall, often resulting from chest injuries, medical procedures, or lung diseases. Symptoms usually include shortness of breath, and treatment typically involves removing excess air with a needle or tube.

The surgery, conducted successfully on April 11, 2024, will necessitate the Drama singer taking approximately a month to recover. During this time, she will also prepare for aespa's upcoming comeback, scheduled for May.

Looking ahead, the four-member group aespa is gearing up for their comeback in May and the commencement of their SYNK: Parallel Line world tour starting in Seoul on June 29-30, 2024. The tour will include stops in Japan, Asia, and Australia, with additional shows planned, including a special edition at the Tokyo Dome in August.

Additionally, she intends to participate in aespa's world tour, slated to commence in June and continue through September, with performances scheduled in 14 cities.

aespa's Winter's professional engagements pre and post-surgery

Despite undergoing surgery, the aespa singer-dancer had been fulfilling her schedule, including appearances on the Japanese music show Venue 101 with her group, just before the medical procedure.

Typically, pneumothorax surgery requires a few days of hospitalization post-surgery and up to two months for full recovery. Before her surgery, Winter collaborated with former TREASURE member Bang Yedam on the single Officially Cool, released on April 2, along with a music video.

The song Officially Cool garnered positive feedback from fans for its catchy melody and emotional depth, enhancing the artists' standing in the music industry.

Additionally, aespa recently contributed to the soundtrack of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver with the theme song Die Trying. The highly anticipated Netflix movie has attracted global attention with aespa's exceptional vocal performance and musical prowess.

Collaborating with international artists, aespa participates in the Inspired By EP for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. Released on April 5, this EP features renowned musicians such as Jessie Reyez, Tainy, Tokischa, and Black Coffee.

Among the standout tracks is Die Trying, a collaboration between aespa and Korean-American DJ TOKiMONSTA, serving as the character theme for Bae Doo-na's role as Nemesis. The track has captured widespread acclaim from global music enthusiasts due to its captivating vocals and infectious rhythm.

In addition to their international projects, SM Entertainment has announced that aespa is actively preparing for their comeback next month. This announcement further indicates the group's dedication to their music and commitment to their fans amidst Winter's health concerns.