"This is so HOT of her": Han So-hee surprises fans with a cover dance of aespa’s ‘Drama’ via Instagram

Actress Han So-hee recently surprised the Korean community by showcasing her dance skills to the hit song Drama by K-pop group aespa. She shared this update via Instagram, posting a collection of various media on February 16. Among the updates, she included a video of herself casually dancing to the song Drama, accompanied by another person.

The caption, originally Korean, roughly translated to "my escape from the punch," intrigued fans, who were delighted to see this new side of her. Many marveled at her talent, praising her flawless execution of the choreography and expressing admiration for her dancing skills.

So-hee's unexpected dance post added to the excitement surrounding her and further endeared her to fans, showcasing her versatility beyond acting.

Actress Han So-hee stuns fans with her dancing skills

Han So-hee needs no introduction to the Korean entertainment industry, as her talent and charisma have made her a household name since her debut in 2017. Initially recognized as a model, she seamlessly transitioned into acting, where she has consistently impressed audiences with her performances.

Beyond her acting prowess, So-hee is also celebrated for her unique visuals and charismatic style, which have earned her numerous brand endorsements as a brand ambassador.

Recently, Han So-hee surprised fans by showcasing her dancing skills in an Instagram post. Dressed in a white and beige loose outfit and a black beanie, she danced to aespa's hit song Drama in what appeared to be a dance rehearsal room.

Fans were impressed by her execution of the choreography, especially considering her lack of formal training in dance. Even Giselle, a member of aespa, acknowledged So-hee's efforts by commenting "Eonni..(big sister)" with three black hearts on her post, indicating her appreciation for the actor's attempt.

The Instagram post was part of a thread that also featured snapshots of So-hee sitting in the practice room, a vehicle with a dent, her casually dressed in a black outfit, one of her tattoos, and a busy wall adorned with posters and paintings. Fans loved this glimpse into her everyday life through this particular Instagram post.

While So-hee had already garnered a dedicated following within the K-drama community, her collaboration with BTS' Jungkook on the song Seven introduced her to a global audience in the K-pop community. Her growing influence in both realms of entertainment continues to expand.

Overall, Han So-hee's unexpected display of dancing skills not only delighted her existing fans but also garnered admiration from K-pop enthusiasts worldwide. As she continues to make her mark in the entertainment industry, her ability to charm and impress across various mediums makes her a standout figure.

