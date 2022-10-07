Age difference between Kanye West and Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou explored as former claims he "got a crush" on Kylie Jenner's best friend

On Thursday, October 6, Kanye West took to Instagram to announce his crush on Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou, his former sister-in-law Kylie Jenner's best friend.

In the now-deleted post, the DONDA rapper claimed to have sneaked Stassie and her friends into the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week.

He wrote,

"Ok ok ok, I'll admit I got Johan (Fleury, Balenciaga's couture relations director) to sneak in Anastasia, Victoria, and Carter into the Balenciaga show."

The rapper continued:

"Yes, the whole world knows I got a crush on Stas."

However, the model posed for professional photos prior to the show, indicating that she was an invited attendee.

Anastasia Karanikolaou and Kanye West (image via Getty Images)

West walked for the show one day before his controversial YZY SZN9 presentation, whereas Karanikolaou was in attendance alongside Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The age difference between Kanye West and Stassie explored

Anastasia Karanikolaou is a model and social media influencer. She was born on July 9, 1997, in Los Angeles, California, making her 25 years of age as of 2022. Her account known as StassieBaby went viral overnight and she is now known for her close friendship with the youngest Kardashian, Kylie Jenner. The two collaborated earlier this year to create a limited-edition makeup collection.

Kanye West, on the other hand, is 20 years older than the model. The 45-year-old slipped his romantic confession subtly after claiming to have helped the Instagrammer enter the show where he debuted as a model.

Kylie x Stassie Makeup collection (Image via @kyliecosmetics)

The model attended the show in an all-black ensemble, sporting tight pants that blended into her heeled boots. Her dark hair was styled into a messy updo.

Kanye West is in his season of controversy

The Yeezy owner is not new to controversial statements. Following his divorce from Kim Kardashian and the release of DONDA, both in 2021, the Grammy winner has faced backlash for his Republican views and bizarre claims.

He recently faced heat for premiering 'White Lives Matter' t-shirts during his YZY SZN9 show in Paris. The T-shirt, in appropriation of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement that highlights the racial injustice faced by African-Americans, has been endorsed by white supremacists to show opposition.

When Vogue editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson questioned his designs and claimed that it was "indefensible behavior" on his part, Ye retaliated by posting a photo of her making fun of her clothing style.

His former sister-in-law Khloe also got involved in an online feud with Ye after the latter brought up his ex-wife Kim while defending himself against backlash from the controversial 'White Lives' t-shirt. The rapper alleged that Kim and her family did not let him meet his daughter Chicago before her fourth birthday.

Khloe responded to his comments, stating that he should stop bringing Kim and her family to arguments online. She wrote,

“Please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays.”

The musician also caused a stir by accusing LVHM CEO Bernard Arnault of 'killing' his 'dear friend' Virgil Abloh, who died due to cancer in 2021.

Kanye West's announcement of his "crush" over the 25-year-old model is just another piece of controversy added to his bag.

