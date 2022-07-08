Balenciaga couture show 2022: 3 celebs who walked the runway

On July 6, 2022, in Paris, Demna Gvasalia unveiled his second couture collection for Balenciaga. The show, as always, attracted a huge crowd of A-list celebrities. This time, however, celebrities weren't just seen sitting in the front rows as a few of them took to the runway.

Demna tapped the likes of Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Christine Quinn, Naomi Campbell, and Bella Hadid to walk the runway. They were all seen sporting his couture looks for Fall 2022. There were also plenty of celebrities sitting in the front rows of the show, including North West, Kris Jenner, Alexa Demie, Offset, Tracee Ellis Ross, and more.

The show marked the 51st couture show by Balenciaga, and Demna took the show with his dystopian thrills and fashion multiverse. Speaking about the collection, Demna said:

“This year I decided that I needed to put more of myself into it, and kind of find a new future, you know? This is why the lineup started with very otherworldly, almost futuristic neoprene looks, which was my idea of interpreting gazar in 2022."

For the collection's second half, Demna showcased sculptural silk voluminous gowns, engineered with neoprene. This was done in collaboration with a Japanese manufacturer using a "limestone" technique. The limestone technique is reportedly more sustainable.

The highlight of the show came in the finale. That's when the black neoprene masks and high-tech reflective face shields were removed and style mavens and well-known celebrities took to the runway. Celebrities who were spotted on the runway wore the house's latest couture collection. The group wasn't just a surprise for the viewers, they were all incredibly glam and purely Balenciaga.

Top 3 unexpected and unbelievably glam celebrities to walk for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Show 2022

1) Kim Kardashian in black

Skims founder Kim Kardashian was cast in the Balenciaga Couture show among the many celebrities. She joined the likes of Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman and others on the runway at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.

Though the world does seem like one big runway for Kim K, the latest catwalk at Paris Haute Couture week was definitely a prestigious modeling accolade for her.

Held at the original Balenciaga couture salon, the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians sported an asymmetrical full-length black gown. The gown featured a sweetheart neckline, built-in boots and gloves and a signature silhouette for the label.

Kim took to her Instagram Stories to express her feelings about walking the runway. She said:

"Walked in my first Paris Fashion Week show and a couture show at that! OMG! A dream come true. Thank you Balenciaga and Demna."

Kardashian, 41, has often been spotted in the house's polarized patashoes, which was also a part of her look. The gown was skintight and was reminiscent of Kardashian's day-to-day look.

The beauty and fashion mogul had her own cheering section with her mother Kris Jenner and her 8-year-old daughter North West, seated in the front rows.

2) Dua Lipa in yellow

Dua Lipa was one of the celebrities to walk the runway on Wednesday morning to showcase Balenciaga's multi-textured, ultra sleek 51st couture 2022 collection.

The Levitating singer was seen on the runway in a striking yellow dress, black tights, high heels, and long black gloves. Dua looked extremely regal and stunning as she walked down the runway through the venue, thanks to her gown's long and elegant train trailing gracefully behind her on the floor.

Lipa's gown had a one-shoulder neckline design with a bright yellow asymmetrical mini dress, which was complemented with a lengthy train on the left side. The long black gloves, sported by the star, reached her shoulders. Meanwhile, her hair was styled up in a sleek bun to showcase the beautiful structure of her face.

This isn't the first time that the Potion singer has walked the runway for a fashion show. She had debuted for Versace's spring summer collection, wearing two different outfits on the runway during Milan Fashion Week in 2021. She was also one of the brand's faces for the Versace fall winter campaign.

3) Nicole Kidman in silver

Following Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman walked the runway. The Oscar-winning actress was tapped by creative director Demna Gvasalia to model his second couture shoe for the luxury fashion house.

The Big Little Lies star confidently made her runway debut in a silver, light-reflecting, foil-like draped gown and black evening opera gloves. The gown had a one-shoulder neckline detail and a long train that gracefully flowed on the floor behind her. The fashion house had said that the atelier took 160 hours to make the dress.

The light-reflecting gown was a big surprise for fans and enthusiasts who took to Twitter to hype up Nicole.

Meanwhile, the 55-year-old star also took to Instagram to show her followers behind the scenes footage from the show. She posted pictures from the moments just before she walked the catwalk and included pictures with fellow models Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian.

The audience had her husband, country singer Keith Urban, in one of the front rows to cheer on and show his support for his wife.

Demna Gvasalia's second couture show was unforgettable thanks to Nicole Kidman's foil-like gown, which looked stunning and red carpet-worthy.

The mostly all-black shoes from the designer were punctuated with bright gowns. However, it was Kidman's one-shoulder refelective dress that immediately drew attention since it had a couture-worthy ruched silhouette and a dramatic train.

More about Balenciaga's Couture fashion show 2022

After guests took their seats, the Balenciaga show opened with poetic French statements. This was followed by a stream of models who were clad in plexiglass face shields which portrayed them as machine-like mannequins instead of humans.

The all-black color palette was just the first part of the collection that showcased the wild spectrum of Demna and his reign at Balenciaga.

As the show went on, the all-black looks began revolving into more traditional couture with glittery, bold, vibrant and colorful looks. The show then featured a range of angelic white, pastel blue, bright orange and denim couture.

The closing look was a wedding gown that had a lengthy veil covering the model's face, who seemed to be walking on diamonds.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far