"AI baby before GTA 6 is insane" — Internet reacts to Mexican woman giving birth to world’s first baby conceived through an AI-powered IVF procedure

In a groundbreaking medical milestone shaking the internet, a woman has given birth to the world's first baby conceived through an AI-powered procedure—and it has caught netizens' attention.

On April 11, 2025, the news surfaced on the internet indicating that a 40-year-old Mexican woman had given birth to a healthy baby through an AI-powered in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure, which had zero involvement of a human being.

As a result, netizens took to their X accounts to react to the news, with many adding a humorous twist—pointing out that even an AI-conceived baby has arrived before the long-awaited release of GTA VI —

"Ai baby before gta 6 is insane," one commented.

In addition, many users on X suggested that Artificial Intelligence must not be used everywhere, as in their point of view, an AI-powered childbirth was something that did not require any machine learning —

"CAN WE JUST STOP USING AI WHERE ITS ABSOLUTELY NOT REQUIRED," a user on X commented.

"Imagine being raised by your bio mom and your co-parent is literally NVIDIA 😭," another wrote on X.

"If they actually find ways for women to have babies without men, what will be the reason for keeping them around?" a third commented.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, some users on X praised the concept, suggesting that the AI-powered advanced technique has helped a woman in fertilization. Also, some made a few humorous jabs on the news —

"Everyone hates on AI until it starts helping women with reproduction problems and helps cure diseases," a user on X commented.

"Alexa, get me pregnant," a second user wrote.

"Bro's first birthday party is going to be sponsored by Adobe Creative Cloud 😭," a third wrote.

As of now, the medical team has not yet reflected on the reactions online.

The first baby conceived with AI IVF was welcomed in Mexico

A representative image of a hospital (Image via Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

On Friday, April 11, 2025, the internet broke news indicating that a woman in Mexico had given birth to a baby boy who was conceived through an AI-powered IVF procedure.

Scientists from Conceivable Life Sciences, a biotechnology company, revealed the news, suggesting that the first baby digitally controlled for the intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) system had been born.

According to India Today news, the ICSI producer performed all 23 necessary steps to complete the fertilization process without human involvement. An automated system controlled each step.

Little is known about the Mexican woman, except that she was referred to the hospital in Hope IVF Mexico in Guadalajara, Mexico, for treatment with donor eggs.

The reason for the referral was that she had a failed standard IVF procedure before, and to conceive a child, she was referred to Hope IVF Mexico.

Moreover, out of five, four eggs were successfully fertilized, and one developed an embryo, resulting in a baby boy's birth.

In addition, the procedure was led by embryologist Dr. Jacques Cohen of Hope IVF Mexico, who said in a statement reported by India Today that the AI-powered IVF procedure offers more "consistency" in fertilization —

"This new system could change the way we do IVF. It offers more consistency, reduces stress for lab staff, and may even improve egg survival," Cohen said.

According to the Mayo Clinic, the standard IVF method is one of the procedures for fertilization, in which mature eggs are drawn from ovaries and then fertilized with sperm in a lab to have a pregnancy.

The woman's name or the health update of the baby and mother remains unknown.

