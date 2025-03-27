Martina Navratilova tears into Donald Trump after he calls himself 'the fertilization president' at a Women's History Month event

Martina Navratilova was left astonished as President Donald Trump called himself a 'fertilization President' during a white house gathering on Wednesday. On the occasion of Women's History Month, the house hosted a large number of female congress leaders along with other officials as the president addressed the august gathering.

While highlighting the administrative efforts taken by his government to increase access to In-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatments, he made some comments that garnered awkward laughs from the attendees. In a clip from the event, Trump was seen saying:

"We're going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women, too. The women, between the fertilization and all of the other things that we're talking about, it's going to be great.

I'll be known as the fertilisation president, and that's not bad. I've been called much worse, and actually, I like it. I like it,” Trump added

This enraged much of social media as a page named 'Call to activism' posted this clip on X and wrote:

"Is something really fucking wrong with him?"

The former World No. 1 replied to this post and bashed the president on his insensitive comment and mockery.

"He has lost whatever was left of his mind…," she said.

Navratilova has been against the president's policies throughout his tenure and has called him out for his actions.

"I think Donald Trump is a threat to the world": Martina Navratilova

Martina Navratilova photographed at the Wimbledon 2011 - Source: Getty

Martina Navratilova had established her dislike towards Donald Trump back when he was elected to serve as the 45th President of the United States. In an episode of The Late Late Show in September 2017, she openly expressed her disapproval of him.

"I think he is a threat to the world, not just our country...I'm trying to do my part, to figure out how best to get involved, rather than just tweeting - that's not enough," she said during the interview.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion also agreed that he was a sexist and a racist while also condemning the decision of the people who have elected him to be serving the nation. She said that the people had put blindfolds on and were not thinking of the bigger picture.

The former tennis star also recently slammed him for firing the Inspector General as other democratic senators demanded an investigation into the Signal chat leak saga. Apart from this, she also advocates for the rights of women in sports via her social media.

