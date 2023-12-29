"Ain't even a Barb but Nicki is the GOAT": Trina sparks outrage over Beyonce is the number one female rapper claim

American rapper Katrina Laverne Taylor, professionally known as Trina, has come under fire for saying Beyonce paved the way for female rappers in the industry. An interview clip with HipHopDX recently surfaced online on December 27, where the comment was made.

The interviewer asked the 45-year-old if she thinks there is something specific that happened in pop culture and music that sort of made way for the female rappers to showcase their talent and rise to the top. To that, Trina answered:

“Yeah, Beyonce. ‘Cause she’s like the number one female rapper when she does rap.”

Her comments did not sit well with netizens as they disagreed with her stance. People corrected Trina and said Beyonce might be a great singer but she is not essentially a rapper. Queen Bey’s songs fall in the R&B/soul, pop, and dance/electronic genres of music. She might add a little rhymed verse here and there in her songs, however, those are not raps.

Netizens, especially fans of Nicki Minaj, slammed Trina for discrediting Nicki’s contribution to rap music and setting the scene for other female rappers. One user commented on The Shade Room’s post containing the interview clip and wrote even though they are not a Barb (Nicki Minaj’s fan), they consider her the greatest of all time.

Netizens slam Katrina Laverne Taylor for naming Beyonce the number one female rapper. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Trina sparks outrage online as she says Beyonce cleared the way for female rappers in the industry

Trina's crowning Beyonce as the queen of rap earned her severe backlash from netizens. Fans of Nicki Minaj slammed her for deliberately leaving out her name and disregarding her credit as a rapper.

Some wrote Trina might have praised Beyonce to get a favor for her or to get a collaboration with Queen Bey. A few others also criticized Beyonce's fans for naming her the queen of just about anything and everything without proper ground. It was also noted that Beyonce herself has called Nicki the Queen of Rap in the past.

Netizens slam Laverne over her Beyonce claim. (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

Katrina Laverne Taylor doubled down on her Beyonce claim

The controversial interview took place in October of this year. After the clip had been making the rounds on the internet for the last two days and Trina was being condemned by netizens, she took to Instagram to double down on her claim.

Trina said she did not care what anybody else opines, adding:

"I said what I said .. that’s the Queen Bey and I’m gonna STAN 🐝 on that. Beyonce is the Queen of rap (when she raps) and ALL genres of music when it comes to me ‼️ go argue with the IRS or somebody else idc"

She concluded that her opinion about Beyonce being the top female rapper is not a subject of debate.