"Alexia dumbfounded": The Real Housewives of Miami fans 'gagged' over Dr. Nicole’s ‘boner’ comment

The Real Housewives of Miami (RHOM) season 6 aired a brand new episode this week. The segment, which aired on Thursday, February 29, 2024 was part 2 of the three-part reunion special and featured the cast sitting down with Andy Cohen as they further addressed the season's happenings.

During the segment, the talk show host asked Dr. Nicole Martin whether she knew of the situation between Alexia, Marysol, and former cast member, Ana, when she invited Ana to the Mother's Day luncheon.

Bravo played back a clip of Dr. Nicole from the chat show Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) during which fans voted that they believed Nicole knew about Ana's interior motive while inviting Ana for lunch. When the RHOM star started blasting Nicole during the segment, Dr. Nicole responded:

"The problem is that you have such a hard on for me that you can't see the forest from the trees. You need to go to the bathroom, let me out because the boner that you have for me..."

The cast member was interrupted before she could complete her sentence, but it was enough to get fans smirking online. They took to social media to react to the segment and were "gagged" by the statement. One person, @TwoStrongHands wrote on X:

"Dr Nicole's analogy had Alexia dumbfounded...in 4K."

The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Dr. Nicole and Alexia's argument during reunion special part. 2

Expand Tweet

During part 2 of the reunion special for The Real Housewives of Miami season 6, Andy Cohen brought up Dr. Nicole's infamous Mother's Day Luncheon that saw not one or two, but three walk-outs.

The day, which was supposed to celebrate the cast members as mothers turned sour when Alexia and Marysol found out that Nicole Martin had invited Ana Quincoces to brunch. During season 6, the former cast member made a guest appearance but Marysol and Alexia were unaware of her presence.

They accused The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 cast member of setting them up. Marysol told Dr. Nicole that Ana once said that Marysol looked like a "rotting corpse" during an episode of Behind the Velvet Rope podcast.

The reunion special episode flashed to the footage from the podcast when Ana is seen laughing when the podcast co-host Bebe Stapleton says:

"We call her the rotting corpse. Not only because she looks like a rotten corpse but because she's truly to her core, rotting."

Alexia claimed that the former The Real Housewives of Miami star discussed her and her husband's finances and Ana took to social media after the RHOM episode aired to clear the air.

During the reunion special, Andy Cohen brought up the situation during which Dr. Nicole and Alexia got into a heated argument. Nicole told Alexia she had a boner for her and she needed to "smack one out, girlfriend."

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and the comment earned hilarious responses online.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 will return next week with a brand new episode tomorrow on Bravo.