All 8 competitors in JTBC’s show 'The Second World' identified by fans

The K-Pop stars lined up to compete in JTBC’s The Second World have been identified by K-Pop fans after merely listening to short clips of the performances by each contesting artist.

1. Wonder Girl's Yubin

2. AOA Jimin

3. MAMAMOO moonbyul

5. Oh My Girl Mimi

5. WJSN'S Exy

6. Momoland Jooe

7. Billlie Sua

8. CLASS:y Seonyou



JTBC’s brand new singing competition show called The Second World will comprise female K-Pop rappers as the contestants. This program provides K-Pop idols, who are best known for rap sequences in group performances, with the opportunity to demonstrate their undiscovered talent.

The show also attempts to break the common stereotype in the K-pop industry that female rappers do not have the ability to sing.

More on the contestants of JTBC’s The Second World

The Second World is set to come out later this year.

Voting for the preliminary round of the contest took place on August 1 from 2 PM to 7 PM Korean Standard Time (KST) via Naver NOW. The results of this round will be revealed at some point later this year prior to the show's premiere.

Viewers were presented with the chance to vote for their favorite vocalists. To identify who they are, the first round consisted of short vocal performances given by all eight competitors. The winner of the round was determined by the maximum number of fan votes.

Unsurprisingly, fans were able to identify the performing artists in no time.

The first artist identified was MAMAMOO’s rapper Moonbyul. Fans of MAMAMOO, better known as MooMoos, were awed at her stunning vocal performance. They believe that the rapper has great talent for being a vocalist, but is often overshadowed by the other idols in her group.

The second artist was identified as Jimin, a former member of AOA. In 2020, Jimin and Kwon Mina, another former member of AOA, were involved in a scandal. Mina accused Jimin of bullying her when they were group mates.

As a result, the idol became the target of a "witch hunt". However, the initial anger of fans subsided and the public perception of the artist changed. Fans are eager to see Jimin make her grand comeback with JTBC's show after a two-year long hiatus.

The third artist is none other than the leader of Cosmic Girls Exy. Since her debut, Exy has displayed unparalleled rapping skills, but now she presents a side of her that fans haven't seen before. The winner of Queendom has once again come back with a challenge for herself and a surprise for her fans.

The next competing artist is Oh My Girls' lesser-known idol Mimi, who is the rapper of the group. Miracles (fans of Oh My Girls) are thrilled to see Mimi get the spotlight for her vocal talents.

Another K-Pop rapper who will be showcasing her vocal talents is Momoland’s rapper, JooE.

The next contestant on the show is sensational K-Pop veteran Yubin, who is a former member of the girl group Wonder Girls.

Another rapper identified by the fans is Moon Sua, the budding rapper and member of the novice girl group Billlie. Interestingly, Sua is Astro Moonbin's younger sister. Belllie's are happy that Sua will be seen performing in front of an audience in Korea and competing with rapping veterans to prove her skills.

Lastly, CLASS:y’s rapper Kim Seon Yu will also be contesting on JTBC's upcoming show.

The show will be MCed by the legendary K-Pop soloist Paul Kim.

