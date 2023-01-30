All you need to know about Baja Fresh’s new Sea of Cortez Bowl and Burrito 

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill is welcoming the New Year with fresh seafood offerings. Inspired by the Sea of Cortez, the fast-casual Mexican food chain is introducing a limited-time 'Sea of Cortez' menu. Available across the country starting January 18, the menu includes a Sea of Cortez Bowl and a Burrito, loaded with fresh flavors from the Sea of Cortez.

Customers will be able to enjoy the two new offerings at all participating restaurants until April 10, 2023. The Sea of Cortez Bowl and Burrito can be ordered at your nearest restaurant for dine-in and through the chain's app or website for pick-up and deliveries. The two new items can be enjoyed at a starting price of $13.99.

The fast-casual Mexican food chain announced the debut of the Sea of Cortez-inspired Bowl and Burrito through a press release, with April Fogle, Brand Leader, quoting:

"The start of a new year always brings a high demand for lighter fare, and we wanted to cater to our guests' cravings by offering these seasonal dishes."

Briefing customers about the chain's seafood-centric menu related goals, the Brand Leader added:

"We can't wait to continue sharing Baja Fresh's passion for incorporating fresh ingredients and authentic flavors, starting with these new seafood-centric menu items."

What do Baja Fresh's Sea of Cortez Bowl and Burrito offer?

Baja Fresh takes inspiration from the Sea of Cortez, located in the Gulf of California, to offer a truly refreshing seafood meal that guarantees a hearty and filling meal experience. Whether you are a first-timer at the Arizona-based fast-casual Mexican food chain or an old loyal customer, there's no way you won't fall in love with the new Sea of Cortez Bowl and Burrito.

the Sea of Cortez Bowl and Burrito offer hearty meals at the suggested price of $13.99 (Image via Baja Fresh)

Excited enough to try out the new bowl and burrito? Check out this sneak peek and you might want to visit the nearest Baja Fresh restaurant right away to try them out:

Sea of Cortez Bowl

The Sea of Cortez Bowl features rice, topped with your choice of black or pinto beans, roasted veggies, roasted tomatillo salsa, grilled shrimp, grilled wahoo, guajillo sauce, green and purple cabbage, guacamole, mango salsa, pickled onions, and cilantro, in a filling meal. Packed with nearly 1580 calories, the Sea of Cortez Bowl can be ordered for a suggested price of $13.99.

the Sea of Cortez Bowl (Image via Baja Fresh)

Sea of Cortez Burrito

The Sea of Cortez Burrito features a hearty burrito that comes with rice, black beans, roasted tomatillo salsa, grilled shrimp, grilled wahoo, guajillo sauce, green and purple cabbage, guacamole, mango salsa, pickled onions, and cilantro, all wrapped up in a warm tortilla. The Sea of Cortez Burrito is packed with around 1650 calories and can be enjoyed at a starting price of $13.99.

the Sea of Cortez Burrito (Image via Baja Fresh)

Customers who want to try the new items are advised to order them at the earliest to enjoy the fresh flavors of the Sea Of Cortez. The new items are available at all participating locations. Store participation may sometimes be affected due to the unavailability of specific ingredients, customers are advised to enquire at the counter before placing an order.

