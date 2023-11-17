"All Scorpio men should be scared right now": Diddy Zodiac sign tweet comparison with Ike Turner goes viral post Cassie abuse lawsuit 

Disclaimer: The article contains mentions of s*xual and physical violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

Amidst Cassie and Diddy chaos, a tweet has gone viral where the social media user has compared Diddy with Ike Turner and claimed that both are Scorpios with Virgo Moon. As things get more challenging for Diddy after Cassie filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, social media users cannot stop talking about the similarity in their sun sign and the nature of the allegations against them.

While Cassie accused Diddy of physical and s*xual violence, she also claimed that during their 11 years of relationship, Diddy often forced Cassie to consume drugs and excessive amounts of alcohol. She also claimed that the rapper was highly violent and blew up Kid Cudi's car, who was allegedly involved with Cassie during their relationship break.

All of this has created a stir on social media, and several are also claiming that “all Scorpio men should be scared right now.”

Social media users bring out the "Scorpio" sun sign angle amidst Cassie's allegations. (Image via Twitter)

Ike Turner was an American musician who passed away in 2007 due to a drug overdose. Turner was also convicted of drug offenses and was in jail for more than a year and a half. Ike is known to have been married 14 times, as many of his wives alleged that he married another woman before divorcing the previous spouse. Turner married Tina in 1962 while he was still legally married to Alice Bell.

Social media users react to the sun sign tweet comparison between Diddy and Ike Turner

The fiasco between Diddy and Cassie does not seem to be settling down after the model accused her former boyfriend of many crimes five years after breaking up. The duo dated for 11 years, as they first met in 2005, and started dating in 2007, and finally called it quits in 2018.

However, after the allegations started floating on social media, many dug deep and discovered that Ike Turner was a Scorpion, and so was Diddy. They also found how both have the same Virgo Moon.

As the social media users compared the sun and moon signs of the two men, Diddy and Ike Turner, many also started talking about how Tina Turner also accused her ex-husband of violence. Speaking about the same in her 2018 memoir, she stated that her ex-husband often hit her and was extremely brutal with the whole family.

All of this has created a stir on social media. As a Twitter user, @Zodi_Am talked about the same on the platform; here is how the netizens reacted:

While many theories continue to float on social media, many netizens are bashing the rapper for the accusations made by his former girlfriend. On the other hand, the rapper has remained tight-lipped about the issue, whereas Cassie claimed that the rapper tried to silence her with money, though she refused for the same.