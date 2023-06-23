How many biological children did Tina Turner have? All about her family in wake of Ike Turner Jr's arrest for crack possession

Late singer Tina Turner's son, Ike Turner Jr., was arrested on May 6, 2023, on charges of crack cocaine possession and evidence tampering. Tina was the mother of four children. She had two biological sons, Craig Raymond Turner and Ronald "Ronnie" Turner, alongside two adopted sons, Ike Turner Jr. and Michael Turner, who were born from her husband Ike Sr.'s previous relationship with Lorraine Taylor.

The police officers of Alvin, Texas, revealed that Ike Turner Jr. was stopped in the middle of the road on 200 N. 6th St. at around 12:09 am for an equipment violation.

The officers searched his vehicle and found crack cocaine and methamphetamine inside. He was booked into the Brazoria County Jail and is being held on $70,000 bail.

There was another person named Jessica Salinas-Esquivel inside the car, and charges of possession of a controlled substance were imposed on her. Capt. Q.T. Arendell of the Alvin Police Department revealed that Turner Jr. attempted to consume the drugs before they were seized by the authorities.

Tina Turner had one biological son with her first husband, Ike

Tina Turner gained recognition over the years as a flawless singer and her several hit singles. Tina was married to Ike Turner from 1962 to 1978 and had one son with him, Ronnie. She then exchanged vows with German music executive Erwin Bach in 2013 in a civil ceremony held in Switzerland. Here is everything known about Tina's children:

Craig Raymond Turner

Craig, Tina's eldest son, was born in August 1958. Tina was in a relationship with Raymond Hill at the time. Craig finished his graduation in 1976, and during her appearance on Oprah's Super Soul in 2018, Tina revealed that Craig served in the Navy for some time and later became a real estate agent.

Craig committed suicide on July 3, 2018, and although the reasons behind the suicide were not revealed, Tina stated to Gayle King that solitude was possibly one of the reasons.

Ike Turner Jr.

Ike Turner Jr. was adopted by Tina after she got married to Ike Turner. Turner Jr. has pursued his career as a musician, and in an interview with the Mail, he revealed that his father took him on tours. He was a sound engineer for his mother, but by the 1980s, he had lost contact with Tina.

Michael Turner

Born in 1959, Michael was also adopted by Tina. Michael's profession has not been revealed so far, but he reportedly struggled with addiction. His brother, Ike Jr. revealed in an interview with Bobby Eaton in 2018 that Michael was suffering from strokes and seizures.

Ronald "Ronnie" Turner

Ronald "Ronnie" Turner was born to Tina and Ike Sr. in October 1960. Tina revealed to TV Week in 1989 that Ronald got a lot of facilities, including admission to private schools and the best clothes.

However, Ronnie was also involved in various legal issues after being influenced by drugs in California. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 1986, Tina stated that she stopped offering financial help to Ronnie but tried to ensure that he was fine. Ronnie later pursued a career as a musician. He died from colon cancer in December last year.

Tina Turner died from the complications of her health issues

Tina Turner passed away on May 24, 2023, at the age of 83. She was suffering from some illness, leading to her demise.

Tina's first album was released in 1974. Titled Tina Turns the Country On!, the album received a positive response, and this was followed by Acid Queen. She continued to release more albums like Break Every Rule, Foreign Affair, Wildest Dreams, and more.

Tina Turner was the recipient of several accolades, including 12 Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honors, and the Women of the Year award.

