All of Us Are Dead’s stars on the fate of their love stories in the absence of a zombie apocalypse

Even though Netflix’s recently debuted horror series, All of Us Are Dead, is predominantly about zombies and surviving an apocalypse, there are two prime love stories brewing in the background, Cheong-san’s hidden feelings for On-jo (Park Ji-hu) and Su-hyeok’s love for Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun).

In the chaos of facing almost certain death, the duo find the courage to reveal their feelings to their respective love interests. But would that still have happened if the zombie apocalypse hadn’t worked as a catalyst, pushing Cheong-san and Su-hyeok to finally wear their hearts on their sleeves?

All of Us Are Dead’s Cheong-san would have “waited until the very last minute”

Yoon Chan-young and Park Solomon recently sat down for an interview (via Zapzee) to speak about the hit drama series All of Us Are Dead and were asked this very same question. In response to the question, both actors provided personal insights on how their characters would have proceeded with their romantic confessions if the school had remained "zombie-free."

According to Chan-young, while Cheong-san would have ultimately professed his love for On-jo, he would have taken a very long time to reach that point.

“Cheong-san would’ve waited until the very last minute, like until graduation day, to confess his feelings to On-jo. Because he couldn’t tell her how he feels about her over the past 12 years.”

In fact, even reaching graduation day wouldn’t have been enough for him. Chang-young hilariously added that Cheong-san would probably only confess when he would find out that the love of his life was “going off to college for good.”

Su-hyeok would have never said anything

According to Park Solomon, his character Su-hyeok revealing his feelings for Nam-ra in All of Us Are Dead could only happen because he felt the pressure of the do-or-die situation of the zombie outbreak.

“If it had never happened, he would have never told her how he feels about her. So, Nam-ra would still believe in the saying that first love doesn’t come true.”

The actor admitted that his character and Cho Yi-hyun’s Nam-ra would have never mustered the courage to openly talk about their feelings in All of Us Are Dead if their sole mission to survive hadn’t brought them together.

Lomon (Park Solomon's stage name) shared that he is “glad” that Su-hyeok got the chance to confess his love, even if the relationship managed to thrive only temporarily. He hilariously said:

“I should maybe thank the zombies and Mr Lee Byeong-chan for that.”

While Cheong-san seemingly dies at the end of All of Us Are Dead, there is still hope for Su-hyeok and Nam-ra’s love story.

