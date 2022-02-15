All of Us Are Dead’s Yoon Chan-young on joining the show and the fate of his character

The excellent performances by the cast of All of Us Are Dead often made viewers forget that its actors are very young, with some about to begin their university courses. One such gem is Yoon Chan-young, who recently revealed in an interview (via Soompi) how his experience of getting cast in the series was “like a movie.”

Yoon Chan-young revealed that just before auditioning for All of Us Are Dead, he was busy preparing for university exams and was dejected because he wasn’t getting good results. He said:

“It was like a movie. I was preparing for university entrance exams and went through a difficult time. I felt like I wasn’t good enough, but I wanted to do my best, so I practiced endlessly. I applied for early admissions for a few universities, but the results weren’t great."

"I was disappointed and blamed myself, but I got myself up again and went back to practicing. While this was going on, I heard about the audition for ‘All of Us Are Dead.’ I thought this would be a great opportunity to test myself.”

Soon, things turned around for the young actor as he succeeded in impressing the show’s director Lee Jae-kyoo. Recalling the moment, the 20-year-old said:

“The director wanted to see me after hearing other actors talking about me getting along well with other actors around my age. After auditioning for 30 minutes, the director said, ‘I think they were right’. I got the call two months later, and I was ecstatic. I also got accepted to Hanyang University, so it was a very meaningful year to me.”

Yoon Chan-young on the future of his character in All of Us Are Dead

In the All of Us Are Dead finale, Cheong San is bitten by Gwi-nam. Knowing that he is minutes away from turning into a zombie, he bids farewell to his friends and decides to distract Gwi-nam and other zombies in order to help his friends escape. Moments later, the military bombs Hyosan and the building he is in collapses.

While his death, or worse, turning into a zombie, is almost certain, fans of the show have been debating whether Cheong-san is alive and turned into a zombie like Nam-ra. When asked about the fate of his character, Chan-young clarified that while he had no information about it, he did have plans for Cheong-san in case he survives. He said:

“I was actually asked about whether Cheong San died or not in another interview recently. To be honest, I don’t know. I haven’t heard about what happens next, and nothing has been decided yet. Personally, I’d like to live. I’d like to be able to say things that I didn’t get to say.”

All of Us Are Dead Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix, while the possibility of a second season is being hotly debated by fans of the show.

