"Amazing": Fans impressed with Stars on Mars premiere episode and the show's premise

Stars on Mars premiered on Fox this Monday, June 5, at 8 pm ET. The show features 12 celebrity contestants trying to "colonize" Mars by performing various challenges and winning leadership roles. In the first episode, the contestants made many witty statements while fighting against each other and completed two tough tasks while dealing with various climatic challenges like the harsh winds.

It must be noted that the show has been filmed in Australia, and the Mars-like conditions have been created via a stimulation.

In the premiere episode, Lance Armstrong and Ronda Rousey were seen saving Natasha Leggero from her space pod and bringing her to the main base camp. The contestants also joined hands together to reconstruct a communication tower by finding its pieces in dust storms. The cast members had a great time together and were seen communicating well.

Natasha Leggero joked that her only life skill on Mars is that she could cook a chicken. She also won the line of the episode award for complimenting Porsha’s wedding ring by saying:

"I'd raise five step kids for that ring."

The showmakers played disappointing music when Tom Schwartz entered the room, and even joked that he was known for “Scandoval.” Other than that, the show looked hyper-realistic as the players wore astronaut suits, lived in a space ships, and there was a 17-minute delay while host William Shatner sent messages from Earth.

Stars on Mars fans were impressed with the show's premise and the cast members, calling it "amazing."

マーク @everyfingrprint Stars on Mars is amazing. Stars on Mars is amazing.

Stars on Mars fans happy to see William Shatner on screen again

William Shatner is known for playing Captain Kirk on the Stars Wars series and in various movie adaptations. Fans were glad to see him on screen again.

Many were also amused when Ariel Winter mistook Lance Armstrong for Neil Armstrong. She later on said,

"Part of my fear of coming on the show was that I was going to say something stupid and I literally– I outdid myself."

The other players on Stars on Mars did not make fun of Ariel for the same and asked her to take it lightly.

Overall, fans were impressed by the season premiere and showered praises on the show.

Mel🏁 @melolso Marshawn Lynch being on Stars on Mars is going to be goooooood 🤣 Marshawn Lynch being on Stars on Mars is going to be goooooood 🤣 https://t.co/I6mMmyQGGW

Ensign Ric @GuyL0nely

It could use more structure but if you like reality tv it's not bad.

Ariel Winter is pretty cute too so that's reason enough for me to watch 🥰

And William Shatner of course

#StarsOnMars So I watched Stars on Mars and all I can say is it's a little bit like Big Brother.It could use more structure but if you like reality tv it's not bad.Ariel Winter is pretty cute too so that's reason enough for me to watch 🥰And William Shatner of course So I watched Stars on Mars and all I can say is it's a little bit like Big Brother.It could use more structure but if you like reality tv it's not bad.Ariel Winter is pretty cute too so that's reason enough for me to watch 🥰😅And William Shatner of course 👍#StarsOnMars

Anna @anna2991 Wait..did I actually kind of love Stars on Mars? Wait..did I actually kind of love Stars on Mars?

Christopher Mintz-Plasse got eliminated in episode 1

Christopher Mintz-Plasse became the first contestant to be eliminated after other contestants voted him out for not contributing much in the tower-building activity. His gameplay at the time was “staying out of the way of people who actually knew what they were doing” and he did not take the situation very seriously.

Christopher even jokingly asked others to follow him on Instagram when they returned to Earth. The other two players who were in the bottom two were Adam Rippon and Tom Schwartz, despite the fact that latter helped build a very important part of the tower.

Stars on Mars airs on Fox every Monday at 8 pm ET, and fans can also stream the show on Hulu.

