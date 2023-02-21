"Ana could win this thing": Fans believe ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean has the potential to win AGT: All-Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) spin-off AGT: All-Stars aired a brand new episode on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented the Top 11 finalists performing to impress the judges and the audience and gain enough votes to be crowned the winner of the season. It is stiff competition, considering only one out of 11 will be given the title. The participants had to give it their all to clench the win.

On this week's episode of AGT: All-Stars, teen ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean stunned everyone with her performance. Fans believed that she could take the win. One tweeted:

The NBC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Throughout the past few weeks, 60 contestants from all over the world across several Got Talent franchises have participated in the competition, performing in front of judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel as well as viewers to make the Top 11. Some were chosen by the judges' golden buzzer while others were voted in by the chosen superfans across America.

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean delivers an impressive performance on AGT: All-Stars

Tonight's episode of AGT: All-Stars, began with host Terry Crews welcoming the judges and the audience for the Top 11 contestants' final performance. This time, however, the decision of the winner was completely up to the superfans, who have the power to crown their favorite by voting for them. Simon termed the winner "the best of the best of the best."

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Final Performances, reads:

"The best of the best showcase their talent with incredible performances in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner; the superfans vote to choose the champion, who will be revealed the following week."

Ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean was the second finalist to grace the stage after Detroit Youth Choir (DYC). Howie stated that they would be hard shoes to fill. Ahead of her performance, the contestant reflected on her journey. She initially claimed to be nervous during the audition round but after hearing the judges' comments, she was extremely happy. The star was brought to tears when the superfans voted for her to advance to the finals.

The AGT: All-Stars contestant was inspired by season 2 winner and ventriloquist legend Terry Fator. While the latter also competed in the spin-off, he failed to make the cut to the finals this time. Ana-Maria expressed how proud she was of making it further than Terry. The producers told her that the season 2 champion had himself tweeted about her, which made her even happier.

Ana-Maria graced the stage with her puppet, who was her vocal teacher. She performed I Put A Spell On You and like the song, cast a spell on everyone around. The judges as well as the audience gave her a standing ovation. Howie called her the Romanian Ariana Grande with a puppet, Heidi complimented her talent while Simon stated how the act just got better.

Fans think ventriloquist Ana-Maria Mărgean could win AGT: All-Stars

Fans loved watching Ana-Maria perform. They also thought she could win the title this time. Check out what they have to say.

Nicholas_Sye @NicholasSye1 This is an amazing performance by Ana-Maria Mărgean, She is incredible #AGTAllStars This is an amazing performance by Ana-Maria Mărgean, She is incredible #AGTAllStars.

Jacob Elyachar @JacobElyachar Ana Maria Mărgean is outstanding! One of the best ventriloquists I have seen in a long time! She has a massive future ahead of her in the entertainment industry! #AGTAllStars Ana Maria Mărgean is outstanding! One of the best ventriloquists I have seen in a long time! She has a massive future ahead of her in the entertainment industry! #AGTAllStars

American Idol Fan @krummy09 Oh Simon says there's a massive market for Ana. That means she's going to win #AGTAllStars Oh Simon says there's a massive market for Ana. That means she's going to win #AGTAllStars

tami green @tamigre06967477 Ana Maria is so talented. That voice is beautiful and I love have affectionate she is with her puppets. #AGTAllStars Ana Maria is so talented. That voice is beautiful and I love have affectionate she is with her puppets. #AGTAllStars

AGT: All-Stars has seen a huge amount of talent this year. Throughout the season, viewers witnessed their favorites perform once again on the coveted stage and also saw some new contestants they'd never seen before in the American version of the franchise. The audience will have to stay tuned to see who takes the title.

Don't forget to tune in to the results next Monday, February 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

