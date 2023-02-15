Quantum Leap: Who is Brandon Routh? Legends of Tomorrow star set to join NBC series

Brandon Routh, best known for Legends of Tomorrow, is set to appear in the upcoming episode of Quantum Leap, which will air on Monday, Feb. 27, at 10/9c on NBC. The American actor is also known for playing Superman in the 2006 film Superman Returns and Dylan Dog in Dylan Dog: Dead of Night.

NBC has also released photos of Routh in character. Brandon Routh will be named Commander Alexander Augustine, who is Addison's father. The story will take place in 1989 when war games were being played. The episode will be titled SOS.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"When Ben leaps onto a naval battleship during war games in 1989, he must not only navigate a dangerous rescue mission but also contend with his commanding officer, XO Alexander Augustine, otherwise known as Addison's father."

It is directed by Chris Grismer and written by Dean Georgaris.

Brandon Routh was a fan of the original Quantum Leap series

Routh was honored to be a part of the NBC revival of Quantum Leap as he revealed in a statement that he was a massive fan of the original show growing up.

He said:

"Growing up watching Quantum Leap, it was an honor to portray such a pivotal character in Addison’s life! Ray [Lee] and Caitlin [Bassett] are a fantastic duo and I loved being a part of the QL team. As an Iowan, it was also exciting to film on the USS Iowa!"

Show lead Raymond Lee previously gave viewers a hint of what to expect from the upcoming episode.

In an interview with TV Line, he said:

"We may see Addison have some closure with her father in a series of different ways. It’s a great dynamic because I’m directly under his command the entire episode. There are times when he is the father-in-law character to me. There is that energy, and we like to lean into that."

He called the upcoming episode short and cinematic and even added:

"We’ve got a lot of drone coverage in that. Being on an active battleship is also just gorgeous to see."

Apart from Superman Returns, Dylan Dog: Dead of Night, and Legends of Tomorrow, Routh has appeared as The Atom in shows like The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman. He appeared on The Rookie, Black-ish, Chuck, and One Life to Live, among other shows.

What is Quantum Leap about?

Quantum Leap is a revival of the series of the same name created by Donald P. Bellisario. The events of the show took place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator after the Season 5 finale of the original show.

The official synopsis of NBC Science Fiction reads:

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

It continues:

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it. At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job."

Executive producers of the show include Donald P. Bellisario, Martin Gero, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Deborah Pratt, Helen Shaver, and Dean Georgaris.

