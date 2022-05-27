Animal Collective cancel shows as Avey Tare and Deakin test positive for Covid

Animal Collective have canceled the remaining dates of their ongoing tour for May and June as two of their members have tested positive. The band was going to perform in support of Spirit of the Beehive. They announced that the tour dates had been canceled as Avey Tare and Deakin have tested positive for Covid 19. The development comes after the band recently scrapped three West Coast shows noting that an unnamed member of the touring party had Covid. Animal Collective has been touring for their new album, Time Skiffs.

Animal Collective cancel May-June tour dates

As part of the new leg of their tour, the band was slated to make stops in Canada with gigs in Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto, among other cities. They were also slated to perform in the Midwest, with nights added in Omaha, Des Moines, and Indianapolis, followed by a show on the East Coast, including a night in New York for Central Park’s SummerStage series.

In a statement, the band noted:

"Both Dave [Portner, aka Avey Tare] and Josh [Dibb, aka Deakin] (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now. Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour."

The band further requested their fans to support Spirit of the Beehive as they would also face losses due to canceled shows.

Animal Collective to return for tour in November

The band will return for a tour in November to headline tours in the UK and Ireland. The tickets for the available shows can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Animal Collective November 2022 Tour Dates

November 2 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans

November 3 – Dublin, Ireland – National Concert Hall

November 6 – Bristol, UK – SWX

November 7 – Manchester, UK – Albert Hall

November 9 – Glasgow, UK – Saint Luke’s

Animal Collective release new album, Time Skiffs

Animal Collective is an experimental pop band that consists of Avey Tare (David Portner), Panda Bear (Noah Lennox), Geologist (Brian Weitz), and Deakin (Josh Dibb). The band released their eleventh studio album Time Skiffs, on February 4 this year on Domino.

The album is the band's first album in six years and marks the return of band member Deakin, who sat out of the recording and touring of the band's previous album, Painting With (2016). The band had teased the album through cryptic photos sent as private messages to fans of the band on Instagram, Reddit, and Discord. They had released four singles, including Prester John, Walker, Strung with Everything, and We Go Back before releasing the entire album.

