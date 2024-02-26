Anne Hathaway’s look for SAG Awards 2024 wins the Internet: “She is so pretty”

Anne Hathaway joined other film juggernauts for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Award at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Thespians converged on February 24, 2024 to celebrate the creativity and briliance of the film industry.

Hathaway looked gorgeous in cerulean blue, an ode to the Devil Wears Prada cast reunion at the SAG Awards. The actress looked every inch the Versace ambassador as she picked a vintage Versace number for the occasion.

The Netflix X account posted Anne Hathaway's picture, which elicited a ton of comments about how gorgeous the star looked, with a Netizen commenting

"She is so pretty"

Netizens appreciate Hathaway's look for the SAG Awards 2024 (Image via X/Netflix)

More details on Anne Hathaway’s outfit for the SAG Awards 2024

Anne Hathaway has cemented her position as a style icon to look out for as she always delivers stunning looks at red carpet events. Her red Versace gown at the Milan Fashion Week 2024 kept the internet buzzing.

This time, the UN Women goodwill ambasaddor dazzled fans with a cerulean blue gown that featured strategic cutouts on the belly, a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Another highlight of the vintage gown was the statement belt that cinched her waist in, accentuating her figure. Hathaway complemented her look with a silver clutch purse and matching sandals.

Netizens were in love with the actress' outfit and style, with one commenting

"Wow just amazing look"

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

While some netizens praised Hathaway for her outfit, others were of the opinion that the belt wasn't a good accessory. Some netizens even stated that the Netflix account had gotten the color of Hathaway's gown wrong.

Whatever the occasion might be, Anne Hathaway is sure to set tongues wagging due to her bold and colorful fashion choices, representing as the brand ambassador of the Versace brand in exquisite ensembles.