"Another day, another slay": Fans ecstatic as G(I)-DLE's Minnie is appointed as the brand ambassador of Miu Miu

G(I)-DLE's Minnie landed a prestigious ambassadorship with the popular Italian fashion brand Miu Miu, a distinguished member of the Prada group. The announcement was made by Cube Entertainment, the talent agency representing G(I)-DLE. This has left fans delighted and proud of their idol. They took to social media to express their joy at the news and while some called it a slay, others said that they were incredibly proud of the idol.

It is also worth noting that Minnie graced the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine and looked glamorous in outfits exclusively crafted by Miu Miu. The cover captured Minnie's essence and fans are eagerly awaiting to see her upcoming journey with the brand.

G(I)-DLE's Nicha Yongtararak aka Minnie's partnership with Miu Miu traces back to her participation in the "Miu Miu FW23 fashion show" held in Paris earlier in the year. The world of fashion took note of her presence which only lay the foundation for her involvement in the brand's selection in Hong Kong. All of this culminated in a strong rapport with the brand which led to her getting the ambassadorship.

As mentioned earlier, G(I)-DLE's Minnie also recently appeared on the pages of Harper's Bazaar magazine in what fans said was an appealing photoshoot. However, that isn't all as an interview with the idol is also set to follow when the physical issue of the magazine will be released.

The photo shoot was released to fans on Monday, August 7, 2023, and it left fans spellbound. It was a part of the August issue of the Singaporean edition of the magazine.

In the photoshoot, Minnie was seen shifting between contemporary chic and timeless retro elegance. Throughout the shoot, Minnie is seen wearing both thick and full outfits along with short ones that have sent her fans into a frenzy.

Minnie's ambassadorship definitely made the fans ecstatic as they could not help but admire her timeless beauty. Fans are now awaiting more news about the partnership and the idol's in-depth interview, they took to social media to praise Minnie and her journey and discuss her style philosophies.

While some simply expressed excitement about G(I)-DLE's Minnie being selected as the ambassador, others said that they were delighted to have awoken to the news

G(I)-DLE is currently busy with its second-ever world concert tour, I am FREE-TY, which began in June 2023 and will continue till October 2023.

As the K-pop world beholds Minnie's journey from a music artist to a fashion icon, her partnership with Miu Miu will stand as evidence of her versatility. With each photo shoot, each outfit, and each allure-worthy pose, Minnie stood as an amplifier of the power of style and individuality.