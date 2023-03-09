“Another millionaire kicking a working man”: Clay Walker bus driver audio sparks outrage online 

Country musician Clay Walker recently came under fire after audio of him seemingly berating a bus driver made the rounds online. The minute-long audio was posted by TikTok user @/i.am.brooke_ with a caption that read:

“TIKTOK THIS IS NOT ME BULLYING. We’re just outing someone who is. I guess the Chain of Love ends with him after all… Share this to make sure it’s seen, and he doesn’t get away with this.”

Trigger Warning: This article contains audio with strong language that may be disturbing to some readers. Discretion is advised.

In the audio, Walker can be heard yelling at the driver for being late and not having enough experience:

“I’m coming over here and I’m going to tell you something. I can whip you’re a** with one hand tied behind my back. Don’t say a f***ing word. Tomorrow call your f***ing boss and get me an experienced f***ing driver out here because you are not that. And I’ve been trying to raise you up last night and you’re telling me I’m eating into your f***ing drive time motherf***er. You told me you’d be here at 10 f***ing PM, you were not here you lying, c**t.”

The musician can then be heard screaming at the driver for not cleaning the vehicle:

“So when I come out of that bathroom, get your a** ready to drive, and drive me smooth motherf***er, or you’re going to regret it. All my sh*t is still f***ing dirty back here. You know what? If you really wanted to fu**ing try and be part of this organization, you’d have found a f***ing washing machine. You told him you cleaned this bus till 4...”

The audio sparked immediate outrage on social media, with many users saying Walker was another millionaire who kicked a working man:

Bama Jacx @BamaJacx @ClayWalker say it ain’t so..I never in a million years would’ve thought you’d go so low. Unreal man, another millionaire kicking a working man in the nuts..another reason I hate celebrities. @ClayWalker say it ain’t so..I never in a million years would’ve thought you’d go so low. Unreal man, another millionaire kicking a working man in the nuts..another reason I hate celebrities. https://t.co/7zYuBiJn0R

In the wake of the backlash, Clay Walker addressed the clip through his publicist and said that the exchange took place a year ago. The singer also claimed that he reconciled with the bus driver and has stayed in touch with the latter:

“This happened over a year ago and it came at the end of a long, tough weekend. The bus driver and I reconciled immediately and we are friends and stay in touch.”

Walker rose to fame in the 90s and eventually earned four platinum albums and more than 10 number one songs. His career slowed down after he was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1996, however, the singer continued to record music and go on tours.

Netizens call out Clay Walker over bus driver audio

Social media users slammed Clay Walker over bus driver audio (Image via Getty Images)

While Walker clarified that the audio was from a year ago and that he had already reconciled with the driver, several social media users took to Twitter to call out the musician for his behavior:

Gayla @GaylaJ112

Feel free to share. He needs to know this is NOT OK!!! What a POS!

#claywalker So you think you know the country star @ClayWalker ? Maybe not this side of Clay Walker. And he kisses his mama with that mouth!?Feel free to share. He needs to know this is NOT OK!!! What a POS! So you think you know the country star @ClayWalker? Maybe not this side of Clay Walker. And he kisses his mama with that mouth!? Feel free to share. He needs to know this is NOT OK!!! What a POS! #claywalker https://t.co/WyEPEeMcGO

MoJoe Roberts @MoJoeRoberts Dang, this Clay Walker video has me shook. I used to really admire him too. Dang, this Clay Walker video has me shook. I used to really admire him too. 😔

apenation @ape2themooon @ClayWalker the lord still loves you, hoping to see a public apology.. pray for patience #ClayWalker @ClayWalker the lord still loves you, hoping to see a public apology.. pray for patience #ClayWalker https://t.co/I2xyJKzHls

The Cougar Collector @CougarsPodcast

I know we all have bad days, but come on man. Dang @ClayWalker , say it ain’t so!I know we all have bad days, but come on man. Dang @ClayWalker, say it ain’t so! I know we all have bad days, but come on man.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Clay Walker will respond to the outrage via social media.

He is currently in the middle of his 2023 Country Side Tour, which started in Clearwater, Florida on February 1 and will run through July 29, coming to a close in Stockville, Nebraska.

