"Anthony's barber needs to be arrested as well": Mugshots trolled as 6ix9ine attackers are arrested

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was brutally beaten in the sauna of a Florida gym on March 21, 2023, and his assaulters were arrested on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Mugshots of the three suspects were released on the same day after they were sent to the county jail.

The three suspects were identified as 43-year-old Rafael Medina Jr., 25-year-old Anthony Maldonado, and Rafael's son 23-year-old Octavious Medina. They were taken into custody by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The trio was charged with robbery and assault of the Brooklyn-based rapper in the bathroom of a LA Fitness gym. Though the motive for the assault remains unclear, the trio is now set to appear in court on Friday, as reported by WPTV.

As soon as the trio's mugshots were released, social media users took to Twitter to discuss the seemingly hilarious pictures. One person even went on to make fun of Maldonado's haircut.

Netizens made fun of 6ix9ine's attackers as their mugshots went viral

While the neizens made fun of all three of the suspected assaulters' mugshots, they mainly discussed Anthony Maldonado's haircut. While some said that he had the "weakest cut," others wondered how he thought it was a good idea to leave his house looking like that.

Some users commented on 23-year-old Octavious Medina's hair as well and said that he had his hair "upside down." Meanwhile, a number of users discussed how the three men seemingly looked like the three stooges put together.

6ix9ine was attacked in the sauna of a Florida gym

6ix9ine was beaten in the Florida gym on March 21, 2023. The video of the incident quickly went viral, garnering attention from hundreds of netizens.

Multiple clips were shared online, and they all saw 6ix9ine being jumped as he was cowering on the floor. The rapper seemed to cover his head to prevent any injuries.

Police and EMS had to rush to the scene of the assault. Soon after, 6ix9ine was taken to the hospital where he was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

It is worth noting that 6ix9ine's allegedly posted a video of the incident on social media themselves. By the end of the attack, the rapper was bloodied and bruised throughout. 6ix9ine was kicked and punched numerous times the men, as seen in the video.

Tekashi was allegedly a regular at the South Florida gym's sauna and never reportedly caused trouble for others. He stuck to his business and posed with fans when recognized. A new report came soon after the incident and said the employees of the gym locked the rapper in a 'safe room' after the attack.

6ix9ine did not have any security with him during the incident. The hospital said he had injuries to his face, jaw, ribs, and back.

The incident took place five years after he 'snitched' against the Bloods gang and Cardi B in federal court. He was facing a minimum prison sentence of 47 years and a maximum life sentence before he testified against his co-defendants. He was charged with racketeering, firearm possession, armed robbery, and attempted murder.

Although there is no link between the assault and the case, fans believe it was the reason behind the unexpected attack.

Soon after he was discharged from the hospital, the rapper went to Cuba. A video of him in the Caribbean country was shared on social media on March 27. Soon after, a video showed the rapper recording a new music video while surrounded by locals.

This wasn't the only reason he made headlines this month. He was escorted out of a baseball match in Miami for drinking too much. His daughter's mother, Sara Molina, said that the rapper's behavior was "embarrassing" for their daughter, Saraiyah.

