Apollo Duplantis death: New Orleans toddler dies after being brutally mauled by family dog 

On July 11, 13-month-old Apollo Duplantis was killed by his pet dog at his family home in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Duplantis was reportedly attacked at 8 pm on Monday and was taken to a nearby children's hospital where he died from a severe bite wound to his head. The toddler also suffered numerous punctures and lacerations.

The death of Apollo Duplantis is currently under investigation.

State SPCA CEO, Ana Zorilla, made a statement about the attack and said:

"We are heartbroken that a toddler was killed by a dog attack last night. Our deepest sympathies go out to the grieving family. The Louisiana SPCA places human life and safety first and foremost."

The aftermath of the death of Apollo Duplantis

In her statement, Zorilla also added that after Apollo Duplantis was attacked by the pet dog, the Louisiana SPCA was called to subdue the dog before taking it away. However, the dog, a mixed breed, who was in the backyard, remained aggressive as the workers approached it and attacked one of them. The worker is still recovering from the injuries sustained during the attack.

New Orleans police officers had also reached the scene in an attempt to control the dog. Just as they entered the backyard, they heard the SPCA worker calling for help and one of the officers shot the dog, killing it. The officer who fatally shot the dog is currently on administrative reassignment, even as his future in law enforcement depends on the outcome of the investigation.

Several neighbors in the area also responded to the death of Apollo Duplantis and spoke to members of the press who had arrived at the scene.

Rhonda Peychaud, one of the neighbors, said that she was upset at the news and questioned why the toddler was allowed near a potentially dangerous animal.

She added that she was devastated and didn't understand "how something like that can happen," but said that, "it happens."

Peychaud also said,

“I have a big dog and she’s very mild-mannered. I don’t understand how that can happen because I wouldn’t keep an aggressive dog like that around babies.”

Another neighbor, who remained anonymous, argued that the dog had never seemed aggressive in the past. They said that Apollo Duplantis' mother usually walked the dog without its leash while the baby was around.

The neighbor also added:

"It was surprising to see that that happened because she’s always walking the dog up and down the block off the leash. It was a friendly dog.”

Ana Zorilla also discussed the situation as a whole and said that accidents like these aren't always "completely preventable." However, she said that parents and pet owners should teach both their kids and pets the "best ways to interact with one another."

Zorilla also said:

"With proper training techniques and behaviors practiced, a significant portion of bite cases can be avoided."

Reports state that the neighborhood is a tight-knit community and everyone is hoping to help the Duplantis family through the tragic loss of their son.

