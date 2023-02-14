Are Andrew Tate’s ‘angels’ detained? Women accused of assaulting victims and pushing them to undergo plastic surgery

New information regarding Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate’s two accomplices, Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel has come to light. As per investigators, the two women have been Tate’s trusted 'angels.'

Both Radu and Naghel, along with the Tate brothers, have been detained in custody till the end of February until further progress in the investigation.

According to Toronto Sun, Radu and Naghel helped Tate force victims into partaking in adult content. The two ‘angels’ have also been accused of coercing the victims to undergo cosmetic surgery. A judicial source said that the victim was a model who was encouraged by Radu and Naghel to undergo surgery in order to be attractive to the clients in their webcam business.

Prosecutors said that the Tate brothers paid for one of their victims to get breast enhancement surgery to look “more attractive” on the adult website, OnlyFans.

It is alleged that Andrew Tate pressurized the victim to go through the procedure, which cost more than £2,500 in Romania. However, the victim was able to eventually escape from the Tates’ suspected human trafficking operation.

Andrew Tate's victim was allegedly beaten by his 'angels'

Romanian police are treating the woman as a potential victim. As per her claims, she was forced to work for the brothers in 12-hour shifts with only a five-minute break. The victim also claimed to have been beaten by one of Andrew Tate’s 'angels,' Georgiana Naghel.

Naghel is accused of having tortured the victim by coercing her to raise her arms over her head. This caused immense pain as it led to stretching out of the still-healing scars from her surgery, which took place in October 2021. A few days later, the victim decided to quit working for their business.

When the model eventually managed to flee Andrew Tate’s web, Radu and Naghel attempted to get her to repay the money for the surgery to the Tates. They also allegedly seized her laptop and mobile as she fled.

The Toronto Sun reported that the victim lodged a complaint against the group to the cops on Bucharest’s outskirts, Voluntari. But investigators claim that the cops covered up the matter to protect Luana Radu, a former police officer. The seemingly botched investigation is now being probed by Romanian internal affairs.

An internal investigation has been launched by the Romanian authorities as they believe that more complaints filed against Tate in 2021 and 2022 were not pursued or investigated. Prosecutors are now reopening past cases against the Tate brothers, Radu and Naghel.

There have been other allegations against Luana Radu and Georgiana Naghel that detail how they controlled the OnlyFans models under Tate. They reportedly took half of the models' revenue and managed the content they posted online as well. They fined the models for infractions like 'sniffling' on camera. They also threatened to inflict violence on the women if they did not want to work.

