“Are we gonna get ambassador title”: Speculations arise post BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s appearance at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week

Lisa's look at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week left audiences mesmerized by her beauty. Fans were in awe of the star's stunning appearance, admiring her effortlessly chic style showcased at the event.

Despite not holding an official ambassadorship with the brand, she dazzled in Louis Vuitton attire and accessorized with the brand's signature accessories, both during the event and at the after-party.

Lisa's prominent presence at the Louis Vuitton show has sparked speculation among fans regarding a potential ambassadorship with the brand. Following the news of her departure as an ambassador for her previous brand, CELINE, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation of her rumored partnership with Louis Vuitton.

The sight of the star donning Louis Vuitton clothing and accessories has fueled anticipation among fans, who eagerly await an official announcement regarding her potential role as the brand's newest ambassador.

Is BLACKPINK's Lisa a new brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton?

On March 5, 2024, the Paris Fashion Week saw the attendance of four prominent K-pop idols, Stray Kids’ Felix, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, TWICE’s Nayeon, and NewJeans’ Hyein. Among them, Felix, Nayeon, and Hyein were official global ambassadors of the brand hosting the event, sparking curiosity about her presence.

Despite not holding an official ambassadorship, the BLACKPINK member commanded attention with her style and presence, becoming the focal point of the event upon her arrival. The brand even dedicated a separate video to her on their social media platform, spicing up the fan speculations even more.

The BLACKPINK member stunned in a floral full-sleeved jacket paired with leather shorts, black mesh socks, and leather heels, accessorized with a Bvlgari necklace and an LV monogram camera design clutch, which quickly sold out after being spotted with her.

For the after-party, the Money singer donned a modern asymmetric Louis Vuitton dress, further emphasizing her association with the brand. Pictures of her with the main designer, Nicholas Ghesquière, circulated online, fueling further speculation about a potential ambassadorship.

With Lisa's previous partnership with CELINE coming to an end, fans speculated that Louis Vuitton might be considering her for an ambassadorial role, given her existing ambassadorship with Bvlgari. The signs hinting at a potential collaboration between the idol and Louis Vuitton have left fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement.

Given Lisa's growing prominence as the CEO of her own entertainment firm, LLOUD, and Louis Vuitton's established name as a luxury brand, a relationship between the two brands seems likely. Supporters think that the BLACKPINK star's widespread appeal makes her the perfect match for one of the most well-known companies in the world, creating the conditions for a fruitful partnership.