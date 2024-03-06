"Have some human decency": Fans disappointed as an album is thrown at TWICE's Nayeon at the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week

During her attendance at Paris Fashion Week on March 5, 2024, Nayeon of TWICE encountered a disappointing incident. As she interacted with the crowd, signing autographs and acknowledging fans, a physical album was thrown in her direction, narrowly missing her and potentially causing harm.

The motive behind this action was not immediately clear, leading many fans to assume that the individual intended for Nayeon to sign the album. However, the way it was thrown was widely criticized in the fandom, as netizens condemned such behavior.

Fans expressed outrage over the incident, asserting that Nayeon deserved better treatment. Many remarked that her kind and gentle nature should not be taken advantage of, and they called out the person for their disrespectful actions.

Some fans even stated that if they were in the idol's position, they would not have tolerated such behavior. This incident prompted a plea for basic human decency among fans, urging them to maintain respectful conduct, even in moments of excitement around their idols.

Netizens condemn the disrespect shown to TWICE's Nayeon during the Paris Fashion Week by a fan

At the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2024 collection fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, TWICE’s Nayeon, along with BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Stray Kids’ Felix, and NewJeans’ Hyein, graced the event with her presence, adding to the fanfare surrounding the occasion.

In fact, Felix of Stray Kids achieved a significant milestone for himself by making his debut on the runway for the prestigious brand, a moment that filled fans with pride and admiration. The attendance of the K-pop idols contributed to the overall success of the event, drawing attention from K-pop fans worldwide.

However, the event took a disappointing turn for TWICE’s Nayeon, as she encountered an unfortunate incident that has now sparked outrage among fans. Dressed in a stylish outfit consisting of a black full-sleeved sweater-like top with a white collar, paired with a ruffled black skirt and knee-high boots, she graciously greeted fans and signed autographs as she departed from the event.

During this moment, a fan seemingly attempted to pass an album to Nayeon by throwing it towards her. While the intention may have been to get the album into her hands, the reckless manner in which it was thrown posed a danger to the star. Despite the presence of bodyguards, the idol only narrowly missed the object, leaving fans deeply concerned about her safety.

Fans expressed their disappointment and anger towards the individual responsible for the incident, emphasizing the need for respectful behavior towards idols. They commended Nayeon for maintaining her composure amid the chaos.

This unfortunate incident has prompted fans to raise concerns about the safety measures in place for K-pop idols during high-profile events. Fans have pointed out that security personnel are fully aware of the potential risks idols face, especially when they are entering or exiting venues where large crowds and press cameras are present. Despite this awareness, there appears to be a lack of specialized security protocols specifically tailored to protect idols from such incidents.

Fans have emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to ensure the safety and well-being of K-pop idols in public settings. They argue that incidents like the one involving Nayeon highlight the vulnerability of idols to unexpected threats and emphasize the importance of implementing comprehensive security protocols to mitigate risks.