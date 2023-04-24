"Are you kidding?!": American Idol fans upset as Emma Busse fails to reach top 20

Emma Busse's journey on American Idol season 21 has ended. The Vancouver-based singer failed to reach the top 20 on the show. The results for the same were announced on ABC on Sunday, April 24. Emma's elimination led to discontent among those fans who were rooting for her.

Busse joined the competition by auditioning in Las Vegas and singing her own version of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. She also impressed the judges with her deep voice by performing Lay Me Down in the top 26 challenge. However, the audience did not vote for her, and she had to go back home this week.

American Idol fans were very upset to see other contestants move forward in the competition, whilst Emma was eliminated early on. They felt that she had some very nice vocals and were thus sad to see her leave.

American Idol fans can't believe that Emma Busse was eliminated so early on in the comeptition

Following her elimination, Emma posted a video of her childhood self singing on Instagram. In the caption to the post, she wrote that it was the "most incredible journey" that she had participated in and that she met "the most amazing people" on the show. She also added:

"I don’t regret a single thing. Mini me would be so proud of what I did."

American Idol fans felt that Emma was the "best female vocalist" and should not have been sent home.

Alex K @Officerkeebs #americanidol Emma Busse really didn’t make the top 20!?!? America voting sucks and the judges should be able to step in and change it 🤣 Emma Busse really didn’t make the top 20!?!? America voting sucks and the judges should be able to step in and change it 🤣😭 #americanidol

Coco Bongo @CocoBongggggo Superstar Emma BUSSE doesn’t make it through to the top 20 despite a phenomenal Sam Smith performance meanwhile what’s his name wanna be Chris brown “forever” continues to sing karaoke level performances and get praise. Ridiculous. #americanidol Superstar Emma BUSSE doesn’t make it through to the top 20 despite a phenomenal Sam Smith performance meanwhile what’s his name wanna be Chris brown “forever” continues to sing karaoke level performances and get praise. Ridiculous. #americanidol

･༓☽ jalyn ☾༓･ @jalllllllyn #americanidol Emma Busse deserved to make it to top 20 but when has America had a taste for music since country became the next hot thing Emma Busse deserved to make it to top 20 but when has America had a taste for music since country became the next hot thing 😒 #americanidol

Coco Bongo @CocoBongggggo Emma and Elise got absolutely robbed. Idol is embarrassing this year despite the fact that they keep trying to push the “best season yet” narrative. #americanidol Emma and Elise got absolutely robbed. Idol is embarrassing this year despite the fact that they keep trying to push the “best season yet” narrative. #americanidol

Kelli (Detroit 6/10)✨️ @alltooke11 Are you KIDDING ME, Hannah made the top 20? Period. But the fact Emma and even Elise went home? Is this a joke? She's horrible. Why does she act like playing volleyball is a sob story? You're a tall skinny blonde athlete, boo hoo? #AmericanIdol Are you KIDDING ME, Hannah made the top 20? Period. But the fact Emma and even Elise went home? Is this a joke? She's horrible. Why does she act like playing volleyball is a sob story? You're a tall skinny blonde athlete, boo hoo? #AmericanIdol

~*Tavia*~ @ItsTaviBaby24 Emma was easily one of the best female vocals there.. i don’t understand those 3 going home at all #AmericanIdol Emma was easily one of the best female vocals there.. i don’t understand those 3 going home at all #AmericanIdol

keithkrebs @keithkrebs America sent the best female vocalist home already and that's why this show is a joke most seasons. Emma Busse should have been battling it out with Iam for the title. #americanidol America sent the best female vocalist home already and that's why this show is a joke most seasons. Emma Busse should have been battling it out with Iam for the title. #americanidol

Who is American Idol contestant Emma Busse?

20-year-old Emma is a musical theater student from Burnaby, Canada. She moved to New York to pursue her passion for singing. Busse graduated from the American Music and Dramatic Academy in May 2022 with a degree in Musical Theater.

She has not released any original music yet but does cover songs on her Tik-Tok account, where she has more than 3K followers. In her audition, judge Perry felt that her performance was too theatrical and she encouraged her to “slap” and “shake” the Broadway out of her. The panel coached her to sing Happy Birthday at the audition and finally sent her to Hollywood Week.

Judge Lionel told her during the auditions:

"The challenge before you is to carve out your identity. This class, as you may well know, is so gifted. We consider potential. That’s the most important thing. Do you have it inside you? We think so."

Perry was impressed by her rendition of Adele's Chasing Pavements in the Showstopper performance and said:

"That's Top 10 material."

Emma has not revealed what her next project will be as a singer.

