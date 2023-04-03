What did Sara Beth do after quitting American Idol? Singer pens an emotional note after exit

American Idol season 21 contestant Sara Beth, described by Katy Petty as a "comic strip character come to life," left the series on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Sara's exit from the show didn't just shock her fans but also the judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, after she was promoted to the duet competition.

Sara announced her decision during the show's Hollywood Week and said that she would be leaving to go home to her three kids as they needed her. Sara Beth also shared a post on Instagram a few hours after the news broke, and spoke about what was is currently working on.

She shared another video about her journey on the show and how scared she was after her audition. However, she added that she was grateful for the opportunity she got on the show. Sara Beth added that leaving the show was a tough decision for her but she was doing what was right for her.

In the video's caption, she said that the only word that came to her mind was "gratitude" for everything she has received. She noted that she couldn't wait to continue supporting her friends and to continue making music. As she concluded her message, she added:

“Oh and also, can we talk about how gooooood Katy looked in that shade of purple and how Lionel SLAYED that orange jacket?”

In the caption for her other post, the former American Idol contestant said that she was finishing her second song, which would be released in a few days. She also excitedly said that she would be on national television and noted that everything felt like a blur, as she thanked her fans for their constant support.

Sara Beth was the contestant who surprised the judges when they saw her and couldn't believe that she was a 24-year-old mother of three. They believed that she was a high school student.

What led Sara Beth to leave American Idol Season 23?

Sara surprised everyone on Sunday, April 2, 2023, by mentioning her exit after performing the song, Roxanne by The Police. She said that while the opportunity was "really rad," it was her last performance as her heart was at home, and that she was going home to her babies, who needed her.

Sara Beth also explained how difficult it was for her to be away from her three children, who are very young.

While Katy Perry tried to convince Sara not to miss the opportunity and tell her about self-love, it didn't seem to work.

Fans called Katy out for being a bully after her behavior with Sara on the show. Sara also pointed at another moment from her tryouts that she felt was hurtful.

After Sara Beth told the judges her age and that she had three children, Perry was shocked, and Sara told her that if she lays on the table, Sara would pass out. However, Katy responded to it by saying, "Honey, you been laying on the table too much,” which seemed to be a joke about the contestant's children.

Katy Perry also asked Sara Beth if this was her goal and if she was serious about the opportunity. She even went on to ask the contestant if she "might need to leave" to make room for other singers.

However, that still wasn't all as Katy Perry called Sara Beth an "accidental Idol." Perry did so, as Sara, a Roseville, California native was invited to audition for American Idol by the producers.

While the judges didn't seem to initially believe that Sara Beth wasn't serious about the opportunity, she eventually won them over with her performance. Later, Clay Aiken, who finished runner-up on American Idol in 2003, was selected as Sara's mentor.

The 21st season of American Idol has produced many outstanding singers who are set to be featured in Hollywood Week. It can be intimidating for a singer who doesn't have much experience in the music industry to see so many talented people at the same time that have quite a bit of experience.

This season, a solution was found not to divide the singers based on their musical genre, but rather by their choice of groups. They will be coached by former winners and runners-up of American Idol.

The latest episode of American Idol season 3 will air on ABC on Sunday, April 3, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

